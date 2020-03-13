Health leaders urging Quad-Citians to donate blood amid COVID-19 concerns

Health leaders are asking healthy people to donate blood to avoid an “unprecedented situation,” as blood drives are canceled and volunteer donations drop-off significantly due to COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
“We are seeing now canceled blood drives on our agenda, and we must replace those donations,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “It is very serious for the blood industry because a patient who needs a blood transfusion can’t wait.”
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which is headquartered in Davenport, is the exclusive provider of blood and other services to more than 110 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, including all hospitals in the Quad Cities.
Winn said the local blood supply is being affected by the outbreak. Recent blood drives been canceled and social distancing practices have kept some from donating.
Health experts stressed that donating blood does not put the donor at risk for contracting the virus. As Winn said, COVID-19 “presents no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply” and donors are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from donating blood.
“If you’re healthy, your blood donation is needed,” the Red Cross tweeted Thursday. “Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those who need it, but because of COVID-19, fewer people are donating.”
Blood transfusions are critical for people with cancer, birth delivery complications, infections and people who are going through surgery, the Red Cross added.
Emphasizing the safety of donating blood, health officials have said that health workers will follow usual protocols, such as wearing gloves and cleaning sitting areas and equipment. In addition, the Red Cross is asking people who have recently traveled to China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Macau and South Korea and who also have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have suspected contact with someone diagnosed to postpone blood donations for 28 days.
Although there are no donor screening tests available for the virus, all donors are asked if they are feeling well and are checked for temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin levels before donating, according to the Blood Center website.
“Donors who aren’t feeling well or exhibit symptoms of respiratory illness are deferred from donation,” the website reads.
