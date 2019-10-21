A cancer diagnosis is not only devastating, but difficult to understand.
We are fortunate locally to have Gilda’s Club Quad Cities to help bring a better understanding to the different types of cancer that affect our families.
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, in partnership with the Helen G. Nassif Community Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids, will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) — a free workshop for people affected by CLL.
Information about the most current CLL treatments, strategies for symptom/side-effect management and tools for survivorship will be discussed.
Amy Ganske, ARNP, FNP-BC, Hematology and Oncology - Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa (PCI) will present this workshop Tuesday, October 22, at the Cook Wellness Center within the Nassif Community Cancer Center, PCI Medical Pavilion, 202 10th St. SE, second floor, Cedar Rapids. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
A live audience will also be gathered at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities,1234 E River Dr., Davenport, to view the presentation online. Participants will also be able to view the presentation via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/GildasClubQC.
“Our mission at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community,” Kelly Hendershot, program director, said. “Our Frankly Speaking about Cancer Educational Series is a prime way that we are able to empower those impacted by cancer with knowledge about their disease.”
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-growing blood cancer. This cancer occurs in a type of white blood cell known as B cells. The cancer cells grow out of control and live longer than healthy cells. These abnormal B cells crowd out healthy bone marrow and blood cells
The American Cancer Society's estimates there are about 61,780 new cases of leukemia and about 22,840 deaths. There are about 20,720 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and 3,930 deaths.
CLL accounts for about one-quarter of the new cases of leukemia. The average person's lifetime risk of getting CLL is about 57%. The risk is slightly higher in men than in women and mainly affects older adults. The disease rarely affects people under the age of 40 and is rare in children.
Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia streamlines crucial resources available to people in treatment for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Created by Cancer Support Community, this workshop includes a complimentary copy of the booklet Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
The presentation is part of an innovative grant Gilda’s Club Quad Cities received from Cancer Support Community. “Due to its innovative nature, we were challenged to do something beyond a standard event at our Clubhouse,” Hendershot said. “As an Iowa Cancer Consortium member and co-chair of the Consortium’s Quality of Life Workgroup, I reached out to fellow consortium members to seek partners for the event.”
While the speakers will all be in Cedar Rapids, software makes it possible for Gilda’s to be a part of the presentation, and allows the presentation to be broadcast via Facebook Live for anyone with access to Facebook to join.
For additional information, call Hendershot at 563-326-7504, email kelly@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.GildasClubQC.org/fsac-cll. Dinner is included at both Cedar Rapids and Davenport locations. Hendershot recommends reserving a spot for the session to ensure enough food is ordered.