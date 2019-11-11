Four years after the end of the Civil War the Sisters of Mercy welcomed their first patient to Mercy Hospital, the third hospital established west of the Mississippi River.
One-hundred and 50 years later, Genesis Health System will celebrate its long legacy of healthcare with “From Now to Next,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
“As we prepared for this momentous occasion, we agreed that the best way to honor the legacy of our foundresses, the Sisters of Mercy, and the thousands of others who have served our community, is to look to the future,” Angie Kendall, Senior Development Officer, Genesis Foundation & Genesis Philanthropy, said. “We have a lot of fun surprises planned that evening. Guests can expect a towering wait staff, music that lights up the room and dessert to be delivered right to them.”
Birthday cake, champagne, specialty drinks and delectable cuisine will all be part of the festive fundraiser. Funds raised from the event will support the future of cancer care in the Quad-Cities community, specifically cancer research, genetic counseling and nurse navigation for patients at the Genesis Cancer Center.
“This night will give our community a chance to celebrate access to quality, local health care,” Kendall said. “It will provide our esteemed colleagues an opportunity to celebrate the great work they do. It will provide all of us a chance to honor the incredible service of generations of people serving our region.”
Kendall says the support from the community provides cutting-edge research, connects patients and their care team with national clinical trials when conventional care is not advised or more advanced treatment is available.
You have free articles remaining.
“You may not be able to see into the future, but we can. And we see you at the center of the universe. We are your community hospital, taking care of your bumps, bruises and breaks, welcoming your little ones into the world, helping you manage chronic conditions and getting you through serious illnesses,” Kendall said.
The birthday bash fundraiser will help pay for genetic testing and one-on-one counseling for men and women who may be at a higher risk for cancer, allowing them to closely monitor their health — or find cancer at its earliest stage. It also ensures seamless care for patients on their cancer journey, providing an ongoing source of support so no one travels alone.
“Your support allows anyone facing a cancer diagnosis a chance to receive exceptional care here in our community near the love and support of family and friends,” she said. “It provides hope for many in the fight for their lives.”
For more information on the “From Now to Next” event, visit genesishealth.com/giving/now-to-next. You can also donate to the different care programs through the Genesis Foundation by calling 563-421-6865 or by visiting genesishealth.com/giving/donate.
The 150th celebration has a deeper meaning than champagne and birthday cake. It’s about local compassionate healthcare through history.