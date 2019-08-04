People have been using soap-like substances since around 2800 BC in ancient Babylon. Soap has changed a lot in the last 4,000-plus years. But still, you may think that most soap in 2019 is pretty much the same.
I recently learned that assumption would be wrong and some soaps on the market are developed to help you with more than just basic body cleansing.
At last week’s Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo for the Quad City Times Bix-7 Run a display featuring some little black hockey puck looking soap containers caught my eye.
I asked Rocky Vest, the CEO of Dirty Bird Energy Soap, what was so unique about their soap? “These soaps are safe and healthy,” he said. “Regular bar soaps and body wash contain synthetic and potentially harmful chemicals that are absorbed directly into our skin.”
Vest explained Dirty Bird Energy, based in Des Monies, manufactures soap using only the finest natural, healthy ingredients such as sustainably sourced palm and coconut oils to clean and moisturize before being combined with specific essential oils like caffeine, peppermint, and biodegradable exfoliating beads.
According to Vest said Dirty Bird Energy soap has helped people with skin conditions like his sister. The natural ingredients and lack of chemicals are the sources to conditions like eczema, psoriasis and dry skin.
The energy soap gives you a "pick me up" experience, but there are several others designed with the purpose of healing. A key ingredient is caffeine. “It has antioxidants that are great for the skin and when absorbed, your skin and body feel energized,” he said.
The Relax Soap has a comforting effect and is enriched with the palm and coconut oils with an aromatherapy blend of lavender and chamomile. Ylang ylang is added to relax you and get a restful sleep.
Replenish Soap restores moisture to the skin after exercising. The cleansing bar has added cocoa and shea butter to help protect the skin and leaves it soft and supple.
After a tough workout or a long run, the Recover Soap helps with achy muscles and exhaustion. The bar helps in the recovery process by exfoliating dirt, dry skin, perspiration to let the skin absorb the key ingredients. The soap contains arnica, eucalyptus and rosemary extracts. Together, the ingredients can aid in healing inflammation, bruises, and bumps.
“Each soap is made for your body to feel better,” Vest said.
The soaps range in prices from $7.50 to $9.00 each or can be purchased in two-packs for $15 or four for $30. They can be purchased online at dirtybirdenergy.com and in the health food section of most Hy-Vee stores.
I tried the Recover Soap and the Relax Soap this past week and noticed a difference in my skin’s texture. All the soaps smelled really good.
Each soap is designed to help you with a specific need. So on any given day, we can find a unique and natural way to get an energy boost, help to relax, or help to recover from a tough workout.
So the next time, you shower or take a bath, reach for the 'hockey puck' and score yourself a unique natural experience.