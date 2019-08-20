A Davenport and Rock Island physician has agreed not to practice in Iowa while his charges for fondling an employee are still pending.
Venkateswara Karuparthy, of Bettendorf, a physician who practiced in both Davenport and Rock Island, entered the agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine on Aug. 2, according to an Iowa Board of Medicine release.
Karupathy has two felony charges of criminal sexual abuse stemming from an August 2018 incident where he was alleged to have fondled a female staff member while providing care. He was arrested in December 2018. His license was suspended in Illinois in November 2018 for engaging in sexual misconduct.
Under the terms of the order, Karupathy agreed not to engage in any aspect of the practice of medicine under his Iowa medical license until the pending criminal charges are resolved.