ALDI grocery stores in the Quad-Cities are among the stores affected by a chicken recall issued by the USDA.
Certain Tip Top Poultry ready-to-eat products produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019 are affected. These products may contain listeria.
The recalled Tip Top Poultry products include frozen, diced or shredded chicken that bears the mark Est. P-17453, and have product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.
The firm informed the Food Safety and Inspection Service that multiple samples of products had tested positive for listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada.
You have free articles remaining.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional and consumers’ refrigerators and freezers," a FSIS press release reads. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
No adverse reactions have been reported as a result of eating the products.
A full list of retailers affected by the recall may be found here. A list of labels on the products may be found here.
ALDI has locations in Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis.