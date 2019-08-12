UnityPoint Health-Trinity has found a new CEO.
Robert J. Erickson, former president of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joilet, Illinois, will begin his tenure as UnityPoint-Trinity CEO on Sept. 23.
“Bob is an outstanding leader who knows and understands our mission and how important our exceptional health care services are to our community. I’m confident he is the right person to lead UnityPoint Health – Trinity during this time of change in health care," UnityPoint Health-Trinity Board of Directors Chair Janet Sichterman said in a release.
In addition to his time as president of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Erickson was also CEO at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., as well as president and CEO of St. Francis Health of Topeka, Kansas.
"Bob was set apart by his commitment to our mission and his passion to advance our collective efforts to become a national leader in health care," UnityPoint Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Art Nizza said in a release. "I know that Bob will step into this role and immediately begin work to improve, grow and innovate health care in the community and across our system."
A native of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Erickson has earned a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and audiology from Wisconsin-based Marquette University in 1988 and a master's degree in speech and hearing science from Arizona State University in 1990. He also completed pre-dissertation requirements for a cognitive psychology doctorate in 1994 before changing to health care administration.
In addition to his time as president and CEO, Erickson has also served on non-profit organization boards including Rotary Club, American Red Cross Illinois River Valley and the Will County Center for Economic Development. He's also served as a district president on the Kansas Hospital Association and a board member for the Kansas Health and Education Research Foundation.
“I’m thrilled to join the Quad-Cities’ leading health care organization as its next leader and CEO. UnityPoint Health – Trinity is truly leading the way in promoting wellness for people and families, and reimagining health care delivery and the health care experience," Erickson said in a release. "I’m excited to get started and cannot wait to see what great things we can accomplish as we move forward and continue our mission of caring for our community."
Erickson replaces former President and CEO Rick Seidler, who announced his retirement in February.