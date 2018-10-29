Boxing has become a part of my life in the most unusual way.
Three times a week I accompany a friend to a gym where we punch a bag for a 45-minute kickboxing workout in hopes of getting fit and losing weight.
As I drove home one night, I saw a sign that Genesis Physical Therapy is offering boxing. While I use the sport for a cardio workout, it has been determined boxing helps those suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s is a degenerative movement disorder that causes deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Symptoms include trembling of hands, arms, legs and face; stiffness of the body; slow movement; and poor balance.
The National Parkinson’s Foundation estimates 1.5 million Americans live with the disease. About 60,000 Americans are diagnosed each year.
Genesis Physical Therapy has become an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, the first gym to help with the fight against Parkinson’s.
Rock Steady Boxing is nonprofit organization that helps improve the quality of life through a non-contact boxing fitness curriculum. The organization was founded in Indianapolis by Marion County Indiana Prosecutor Scott Newman who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 39.
His friend, also an attorney and a Golden Gloves boxer, offered to train him in boxing to keep him moving and combat his symptoms. The program was later offered to others who suffered from the disease.
When boxing, athletes strive for optimal agility, footwork, speed, hand-eye coordination, muscular endurance and overall strength. The constant movement and skills have been known to help Parkinson’s patients.
Genesis will offer boxing classes 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 BettPlex Drive, Bettendorf. Certified Rock Steady Boxing trainers will work with Parkinson’s patients.
The program includes stretching, bicycling, running, jumping rope, push-ups, balancing drills, punching motions and bag punching.
“There is increasing medical evidence that exercise can be a factor in preventing disease and slowing progression of disease,” said physical therapist Kristin Hawley who is trained to guide Rock Steady classes. “There are also additional benefits like socializing with others, improved mood, stabilization of cognitive function and general feelings of well-being. We also believe participants will have a lot of fun.”
Before patients begin the program, a health assessment will be done to identify their specific symptoms. The assessment will provide a baseline to monitor and measure. Heart conditions, joint replacements, diabetes and other conditions will be addressed to assist in developing individual plans.
The one-time $100 assessment fee includes boxing gloves, hand wraps and a Rock Steady Boxing shirt. The monthly class fee is $75. For more details, call 563-421-3460.