Bettendorf mayor: 'It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here'

Cities along the Mississippi River are now battling two critical threats: spring flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher told reporters on a Thursday morning press call for the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative that the Quad-City region is pooling information and resources to combat the unprecedented situation.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here, like it is up and down our great river,” said Gallagher, who co-chairs the MRCTI.
Gallagher said the “good news” is that federal partners are “ready to deliver as much mission-critical response as we could typically rely on, even during this pandemic.”
Gallagher added that leaders throughout the Quad-City region speak daily about the ongoing challenges posed by river flooding and the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, two COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed in Scott County. The Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured at 16.1 feet, which qualifies for “moderate flood” stage. A “major flood” is triggered above 18 feet.
The twin threats are not lost to local leaders, Gallagher said. He mentioned a regular 11 a.m. call between local elected officials from the five major cities, two counties and others. “It’s a good organization that has helped us to ready not only to protect our area from COVID-19 but to take additional measures as spring floods will certainly be upon us,” Gallagher said.
The governments of Davenport and Bettendorf are following recommended measures to avoid spread of the virus by postponing nonessential meetings, practicing social distancing and holding virtual or telephone meetings.
On Wednesday night, the Davenport City Council held its regular meeting and discussed the fiscal year 2021 budget. The mayor and four aldermen were joined by just a smattering of essential city staff. Other aldermen phoned into the meeting, which was streamed live online.
The flooding and pandemic crises might together create a severe challenge if a flood-related evacuation displaces people from their homes at the very moment locals are asked to stay home to slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
“We’ve thought a lot about that,” Gallagher said. “Locally here, we’ve pooled our resources to determine what needs we have, especially with regards to PPEs [personal protective equipment], so that if we have to stand up some sort of quarantine we would have those capabilities.”
Gallagher added that folks who are quarantined either due to COVID-19 testing or due to flooding might need to fill out questionnaires about symptoms or possible virus contact or face other health screeners on the way into a shelter. “Those things are in the works and we understand that’ll be one of the first steps we have as we evacuate people up and down the river.”
Federal agencies such as the Corps of Engineers and FEMA, he added, will have the “ability and capability to set up those quarantine situations.”
Gallagher also said Bettendorf has not had any requests about evacuations.
The prognosis for river flooding is also showing some improvement. Last week’s spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities estimated a 59% probability of major springtime flooding of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. The major flood chance along the Rock River at Moline is even lower.
Gallagher said local leaders in the Quad Cities are working with partners to inventory its essential materials.
“In Iowa, especially in the Quad Cities, we’re working with our partners to get a count, determine how many days we think that will last, work within the system the government has created through our emergency management agencies to request certain equipment and items,” he said. “PPE is one of them.”
