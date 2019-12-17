Affordable Care Act sign-up deadline extended to Dec. 18

People have more time to sign up for health care insurance under the Affordable Care Act, following a number of computer glitches over the weekend.
The Trump administration announced the extension Monday. People now have until 2 a.m. Central time Wednesday, Dec. 18, to register for what is commonly known as Obamacare.
Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.
If you tried to enroll but didn’t finish, there’s still time," a release from HealthCare.gov said. "This is your last chance to get 2020 health coverage at HealthCare.gov."
Senior lawmakers of both major parties urged the administration to publicize the availability of a redo for seniors who got inaccurate or confusing results using the Medicare Plan Finder. A redesign of the Medicare site produced search results that didn't automatically rank the prescription drug plan with the lowest total cost first.
On Monday afternoon, the HealthCare.gov website displayed an alert telling people about the deadline extension. But it was in a small font, and a much larger banner directly below still said open enrollment was over, potentially creating confusion.
The problems started Sunday, which was the original sign-up deadline. The last day of open enrollment is always the busiest, with hundreds of thousands of people going online or trying to reach the call center.
A group founded by former Obama administration officials said people using the website and the call center ran into delays and other problems. Get America Covered, as the group is known, urged the Trump administration to extend the sign-up period by 48 hours.
The agency that oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, said more than half a million customers were still able to enroll Sunday despite technical problems. Officials said the extension is being granted out of “an abundance of caution.”
People who already left their names and contact information with the call center on Sunday don't need to come back and reapply because a representative will follow up with them later in the week, the agency said.
About 20 million people total are covered under the Obama health law, and roughly half of them get subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance markets. Despite President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to repeal “Obamacare,” enrollment has held fairly steady during his term.
With AP reports.