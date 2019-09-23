Most runners try to break time records for road races.
Those participating in the Quad Cities Marathon are no exception. On Sunday, I was one of 4,509 runners racing.
But for me, the cloudy day made me focus on beating the rain, not the clock or a personal record (PR). I wanted to save my shoes from becoming floaters and my sports bra from flooding.
I had never run a long distance in the rain.
Rain was my companion for the long 13.1 miles of the half-marathon, and I smiled most of the way through it, making new friends, dancing to the music along the course and enjoying the scenery.
As I crossed the Interstate 74 bridge for the second time on foot — the first was during my marathon run in 2015 — I realized it would be the last time I would cross the old span on foot, since the new bridge is under construction. I savored that moment.
With every puddle I splashed in, I recalled the advice Jo Faris, 20-time marathon runner, gave me during our training this summer. “Just keep a good pace and focus on finishing,” she said.
The 69-year-old racer, who has completed four Boston Marathons, gave me good tips to prepare for going the distance. She knows the lifesaving essentials of marathon running, including a fanny pack full of bandages, ibuprofen, baby wipes, Body Glide to prevent chafing, lip balm and more.
As I was finishing Mile Three, the downpour began. The group of walkers/runners I had stuck to began to slow down, and we engaged in conversation. I met three sisters from Maryland who were running to raise money for a friend who is battling ovarian cancer.
A few steps ahead, a marathoner from Wisconsin was running for her husband, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
For them, the purpose of finishing the race was to celebrate their loved ones.
The rain stayed steady. Most of the group I was pacing with were strangers to each other at the beginning. But as the miles accumulated in the storm, we became friends.
Jumping puddles and muddy detours made us live in the moment with many laughs.
The biggest laugh was generated by Erin Thompson’s sign, which read, “Where are my Strippers?,” referring to those runners who lose their shirts after enduring miles of those shirts rubbing along their chests. We laughed as she positioned herself throughout the course with a large jar of Vaseline to prevent chafing, while her husband rang a cow bell. “Take as much as you want,” she said.
My newfound friends also enjoyed Amy Klutho, who motivated me along the course in the rain with her famous Jell-O shots. My friend annually provides the Jell-O to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Klutho left a lasting impression on my out-of-town friends, who enjoyed a few.
I crossed the finish line soaked, smiling and ready for my high-five and hug from Joe Moreno, race director.
My first half-marathon is done, leaving many soggy but lasting memories. As the inspirational quote puts it: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it's about learning to RUN in the rain.”