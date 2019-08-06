Summers are designed for relaxing on a veranda while enjoying a good meal. Overlooking a meticulously manicured lawn, with the sounds of birds in the background, makes it even better.
One of our favorite places to enjoy this ambiance is at The Greenside Grille at TPC Deere Run. While we are not golfers, we appreciate the beauty and history of the TPC at Deere Run and the chance to enjoy a good meal.
TPC at Deere Run, which opened in 1999, is a public golf course where everyone has the opportunity to dine and golf. The Greenside Grille's moniker is "The Best Kept Secret in the Quad-Cities" and we agree. Now that the excitement of the John Deere Classic has subsided, this is the perfect time to visit and discover this gem.
Part of the dining experience is the history that goes into the meal you are served, and the TPC at Deere Run has a storied one. The golf course is located on what was Friendship Farms, whose rich history includes Native American settlements, farming, coal mining and one of the top Arabian horse-breeding farms. Reflecting its Native American history, Hole 16 is aptly named, "Mother Earth" and is dedicated to these earliest inhabitants, their heritage and spirit of respect they first brought here.
The earliest recorded history for the property states it was purchased from the federal government in July 1835 by Erskine Wilson. In the late 1830s, Wilson built the iconic Stone House that still overlooks both the Rock River and Deere Run's second green. It is also the namesake for Hole 3 on the course. In 1911, Wilson sold 300 acres to Katherine Butterworth, John Deere's granddaughter. After her death, the property passed to Ambassador and Patricia Hewitt, a great-great-granddaughter of Deere. Patricia Hewitt turned Friendship Farm into a top Arabian horse-breeding farm. Hewitt's heirs agreed to sell the property to Deere & Co. as a way to preserve the land for the community to enjoy as a natural setting.
The Greenside Grille is enjoyed by both golfers and non-golfers alike. It has undergone a name and menu changes over the years, but its goal remains the same: great food in a wonderful setting. The hours vary depending on the season, in the summer you can enjoy breakfast and casual fare from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Director of Food and Beverage Christina Green and Manager of Sales and Catering Britnee Butterfield oversee the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. Executive Chef Sean Dittmer is a longtime familiar face on the Quad-City dining scene. Their casual menu is very price comparable to other QCA restaurants.
Breakfast is available until 11:00 a.m. You can have a Three Egg Omelet, Breakfast Burrito or an All American with house potatoes. The most popular item on their breakfast menu is the Fried Egg Sandwich. This is not your typical fried egg sandwich. It was served on a soft Ciabatta bread bun with pecan-smoked bacon and the requisite slice of American cheese. It was a great take on the traditional egg sandwich.
Their casual menu is available any time of the day and includes a selection of appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, burgers and flatbreads, all priced under $15.00. The Chicken Wings is their most popular appetizer, a close second is the Parmesan Kettle Chips with homemade garlic dressing. They have three meal-sized salads that include their popular Cobb Salad, a Caesar Salad and the Summer Berry Salad. The sandwich section, with 10 selections, is the largest part of their menu. Their Short Rib Grilled Cheese begins with a beef short rib and is topped with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on Brioche bread. Other enticing options include a Braised Pork Sandwich with a raspberry-scented Chipolte BBQ, Grouper sandwich, Shrimp Po Boy, Hickory Ham Melt, Spicy Chicken with a Mango Habanero sauce and a Shaved Turkey and Cheddar. Our waitress Sam, mentioned that their Deere Run Club and the Reuben were customer favorites.
We ordered the Deere Run Club with a side of potato chips. This has been our go-to sandwich at TPC over the years, and it did not disappoint. Smoked ham, smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato are piled high and topped with mayo on honey wheat bread. This large sandwich can easily be shared and is one of our favorite club sandwiches in the QCA. Next up was the Reuben — with lots of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing — grilled on marble rye. We had ours with their generous portion of fat french fries drenched in ketchup.
They offer four choices of burgers, including a turkey burger and a veggie burger. Their Classic Burger is still their most popular. The one-third-pound burger has all the fixin's — sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle — on a brioche bun. You can add bacon and BBQ sauce to make it a Western Burger.
Relatively new to their menu are their flatbreads. They offer a Cheesesteak and a Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza. We really enjoyed their Buffalo Chicken Flatbread. The spicy chicken was covered with Mozzarella and Bleu cheese, bacon and ranch dressing. The dough was just soft enough without being too crispy.
The drive back to TPC at Deere Run, off Colona Avenue from the Avenue of the Cities, sets the mood for a relaxing meal. On a nice day, you can sit on the Veranda overlooking the 18th hole and the Rock River, or sit inside in a classy setting. They have a full bar, a wide selection of bottled beer and four beers on tap. Open year-round, check their website for off-season hours. The Greenside Grille is a great place to host a wedding reception, business meeting or a special event. It is a "classic" place to relax and enjoy a good meal.
He said: Come early to The Greenside Grille and enjoy the egg sandwich. They said it was their most popular breakfast item and who was am I to argue — it was great! I will be back for another one.
She said: I have always enjoyed their club sandwich. The ample selection of meats and cheese make it a meal. The relaxing atmosphere at TPC at Deere Run is the perfect complement to any meal.