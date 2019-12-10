Small wait, big taste:

I’m sandwiched out. It’s a wrap on wraps.
But I often find myself completely out of ideas for tasty and fast lunch options.
Thankfully, the folks at Le Mekong, 1606 5th Ave., Moline, are prepared to rescue us all from the perils of frozen dinners and mediocre sandwiches made from two heels of bread.
Among its lunch offerings are three “express” dishes: Hot and Spicy Chicken, Grilled Saigon Beef, and Grilled Lemongrass Pork. Each is served with steamed, white jasmine rice and a cup of hot and sour vegetable soup or salad. Can’t pick just one? I have good news: You don’t have to! Choose one for $7.75, two for $9.75, or all three for $11.75.
I took one for the team recently and tried all three. Each meat was arranged in its own little section on top of a bed of rice, which wonderfully soaked up some of the sauces. The flavors in each dish are different enough to be distinct but feature enough common ingredients to be similar enough to pair well together.
Because each item is grilled, the dishes are rich in flavor and filling without leaving you yearning for a nap after you've finished.
And an added bonus? No matter which you order, they are ready and plated in minutes.
Like many of Le Mekong's other menu offerings, the lunch express items also are available for carry-out. Call ahead at 309-797-8660.
No matter which of the express dishes you choose, don’t fret: You simply can’t go wrong.
Hot and Spicy Chicken
Appropriately named, this chicken has quite the bite. Both white and dark meat are included, but on this particular day, I got about half of a chicken breast cut into strips.
The meat is marinated wonderfully, cooked to perfection and sauced well, yielding juicy and flavorful meat with notes of chili pepper, lime, garlic and the Vietnamese cuisine staple, lemongrass.
In sweet-and-spicy fashion, this chicken is sweet at first, then has a kick that lingers. However, the spice is never so overpowering that it drowns out the other flavors.
Grilled Saigon Beef
My favorite of the three, Le Mekong’s Saigon beef is tender and aromatic. It essentially is marinated, grilled and sliced steak, drizzled with a savory sauce and packed with garlic, lemongrass and soy sauce.
It’s so tender you can cut it with your fork or a butter knife, and its sauce will have you dragging the rice around your plate to soak up every last drop.
Grilled Lemongrass Pork
I am not a huge fan of pork, but this dish is delicious. In my experience, there’s a fine line between cooked well and dry, but this dish errs on the former rather than the latter. Its sauce and marinade feature similar flavors to that of the Hot and Spicy Chicken — such as lemongrass and lime juice — but without the heat.
Like its beef and chicken counterparts, there is just the right amount of sauce on the pork loin, neither covering up the flavor of the meat nor leaving you wishing there was more sauce; it’s a perfect balance that sure hits the spot.