CAMBRIDGE — When Damian DeKezel found out he wasn't able to take his second mission trip to Romania, he didn't let it stop him from helping the children of that country.
“Dragoste,” which means love in Romanian, was born and includes a weekend of events with proceeds benefiting Another Child Foundation, an organization that collects shoes for Romanian orphans.
The weekend includes a 5K fun run/walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3; kid’s carnival at 2 p.m; the Rev. Jim Aniol, pastor at Cambridge United Methodist Church, speaking at 4 p.m.; and a hog roast at 5:30 p.m. Music will be provided by a bluegrass band and local praise bands during the activities on Sunday, Aug. 4, at College Square Park in Cambridge.
Registration for the 5K race can be made in advance at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=131856 or on Aug. 3 before the start of the race.
DeKezel’s trip to Romania in 2016 was with Another Child Foundation.
“It was a life-changing experience for me," he said. "I love working with children. They are our future, and if we don’t teach them the Word of God with love and compassion, how will they thrive and continue to pay it forward.”
Another Child works to mobilize people and resources to reach, teach and transform at-risk individuals in Romania and in the United States, which is achieved through a partnership with Buckner Romania. Another Child Foundation provides resources for Buckner Romania to reach orphans and underprivileged children in Romania.
When DeKezel realized he could not make the return trip to Romania in 2017, he began brainstorming ways he could still help the children. He came up with “Dragoste.”
“With the help of area churches donating supplies and their praise bands in addition to willing volunteers, and a local farmer contributing a hog for a hog roast, we were able to put on the first benefit last year,” DeKezel said. “We collected hundreds of pairs of shoes and dollars with little to no expense, and that allowed everything that people donated to go to the kids in Romania.”
This year DeKezel is getting help from local pastors and their churches, including Aniol; the Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter, Geneseo United Methodist Church; the Rev. David Joyce, Cambridge Village Light Church; and the Rev. Paul Henschel, Osco Community Church.
Tony Spranger, of Andover, has organized the 5K run/walk on Aug. 3, which will include Aniol running and pushing Jacob Martin in a chair/stroller as part of myTeam Triumph. This year is the second time the Aniol/Martin duo has competed in the run.
There also will be a group representing the Run for God program, which includes nine people who have been training for the Dragoste 5K through the program at the Cambridge United Methodist Church.
“This training program is a couch to the 5K program where the group studies some scripture before they hit the roads,” Aniol said. “The group also learned about running shoes and apparel from Running Wild in Davenport and how to stay healthy and limber from certified massage therapist Stephanie Taylor.”
He said for almost all of the runners in the Run for God training program, the upcoming 5K or 3.1-mile distance was the farthest they had ever run.
Aniol will serve as the “Angel” for “Captain” Jacob Martin, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after birth. As an “Angel,” Aniol provides the legs and lungs for Martin when they take part in the 5K race.
Martin’s parents, Steve and Jodi Martin, Cambridge, said their son enjoyed participating in last year’s race and was looking forward to this year. His parents said their son planned to walk with support the last 50 to 75-feet of this year’s race.
The pastor became involved with myTEAM TRIUMPH in 2011 when he was serving a church just outside of Green Bay, Wis., and when he was called to serve in Cambridge, he brought the mTT chapter idea with him.
He also brought a borrowed chair/stroller from the ChiTown Chapter of mTT in Naperville.
“When I was appointed to a church outside of Green Bay, I knew that someday I would once again be involved in mTT in one matter or another, that time is now,” he said. “This area has enough potential to support this program.”
In this year’s Dragoste run, the team of Martin and Aniol will use a stroller purchased by donations from members of Cambridge United Methodist Church.
“Jacob and I have been truly blessed with our ‘racing red’ stroller donated by the loving members of Cambridge UMC,” Aniol said. "This is further proof of the incredible things that God is doing in Cambridge.”
For the program to be successful, Aniol said, “We need runners, corporations to provide fundraising opportunities, running races and triathlons and service organizations such as the Cerebral Palsy Center in Moline and Quad Cities Autism Center to partner with, to give their clients the opportunity to race with us.”