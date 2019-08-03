GENESEO — Any friend of Elly George is considered family to the entire George family.
When Elizabeth George learned that her daughter’s friend, Hannah Fuocco, had been diagnosed with leukemia, she said, “When I learned the family needed help, I was happy to do so.”
Nine-year-old Hannah Fuocco, daughter of Katherine and Jason Fuocco, Geneseo, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.
“I know Hannah and her family through my daughter, Elly,” George said. “They were in the same first-grade class together and became fast friends. Any friend of my daughter is family.”
George organized the first Geneseo Kids’ Rainbow Run to help the Fuocoo family with Hannah's medical expenses.
This year marks the second annual Geneseo Kids’ Rainbow Run on Saturday, Aug. 10, which will benefit seven area families who have children fighting serious health conditions.
The race kicks at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St. The course is just a little over 2 miles and will conclude at First Methodist Church.
“People can run or walk, and the event is also stroller and wagon friendly,” George said.
Cost is $30 per individual or $75 for a family of two adults and two children, with each additional family member at $10.
Registration is available at www.getmeregistered.com/geneseokidsrainbowrun.
George said donations also could be made directly at the registration site.
“As participants travel along the race route he or she will be sprinkled with color powder by volunteers,” George said. “By the end of the race, everyone will be the color of the rainbow. The start/finish line will be lined with six to seven inflatable sprinklers sponsored by local businesses and families,” she said. “The sprinklers will get the participants wet and will help the color powder stick to them throughout the race.”
“When the race is complete, everyone is asked to come together, and the children and their families who will benefit from this year’s race will gather for the count down and we will create a giant color cloud,” she said.
The event also will feature “Alex’s Lemonade Stand" which will be operated by Hannah Fuocco and friends. They will serve lemonade and baked goods for a free-will donation. All proceeds from the lemonade stand will benefit children’s cancer research.
More information about the Geneseo Kids’ Rainbow Run is available on Facebook, just search Geneseo Kids Rainbow Run.
George said she continued to organize the Rainbow Run “not only for Hannah and her family but because my husband (Brad) and I are blessed to have four healthy children, and I think it is our duty as humans to help others when they need it most. If someone falls, we catch them. If a family is going through the biggest nightmare they could ever imagine, we help them. We rise by lifting others. It’s what the Rainbow Run is all about.”
Hannah’s journey with leukemia began shortly after Easter in 2018, George said, explaining that Hannah traveled with her family to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., for her first six months of treatment during which she battled not only leukemia but also a stroke and pancreatitis.
“She was homeschooled for her second-grade school year but plans to return to Millikin Elementary School for third grade in the fall,” George said.
It was George, with the help of others in others in the “Mom’s Bible Study” at First United Methodist Church, who came up with the idea for the Rainbow Run.
“We wanted to help Hannah’s family with a fun community event that all ages could participate in and thus Hannah’s Rainbow Run was born last year,” George said. “Hannah and her family received so much support from the local community that they wanted to give all the proceeds to St. Jude’s as a ‘thank you’ for all of their amazing work with Hannah, and we were able to give the Fuocco family a check for $5,000 last year.”
This year George and the Fuocco family came up with the idea of helping more families within the community from the Rainbow Run.
“The Fuocco family wants to give back to all of the people who helped them through last year,” George said. “We came up with seven families with the help of suggestions from friends and family. Each family had to meet certain requirements that include living in the Geneseo community or surrounding areas such as Atkinson, Cambridge, Colona, etc.”
“We had seven different families submitted with children who have been fighting battles against a multitude of illnesses who were suggested and all met the criteria,” she said. “The proceeds from the upcoming race will be divided equally between the seven families.”