St. Mary of the Fields Shrine opens

Parish membership reached 80 families in the 1940’s, and then began to decline as did the rural population. But the dreams of those families remaining in the rural area continued to grow.

The original church bell is preserved in the entryway of the church.

History has it the idea grew to include a shrine at the entrance to the church, honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary, dedicated in 1997.

In addition to the original church bell, the shrine contains a statue of Mary holding baby Jesus, various works of art, a side altar and the 14 Stations of the Cross.

The people of St. Mary’s gave more than money, they volunteered approximately 1,500 hours digging the foundation, pouring cement, and building and painting a 28- by 40-foot addition to the church.

In 1992, a giant outdoor “rolle bolle rosary” was built next to the church. On the heart-shaped rosary, bolles are used for the Hail Mary beads, and bowling balls represent the Our Father beads. Surrounding the rosary are benches where visitors can rest as they pray and meditate.

The rolle bolles are unique, but their real value comes when they are used as a Rosary and in prayer, according to Steve Clementz, one of the caretakers of St. Mary of the Fields.