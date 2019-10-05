ROCK ISLAND — The Rev. Stacie Fidlar will mark her 20th anniversary as pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island with a weekend of celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27.
The church will host a catered dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and younger. The dinner will include vegetarian and gluten-free options with dinner reservations due on or before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, as seating is limited.
There will be only one worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Reformation Sunday will feature the Rev. Michael Clark, assistant to Bishop Jeffrey Clements, Northern Illinois Synod (NIS), as guest pastor. There also will be a musical tribute and a reception with light refreshments after the worship service.
Church member Ann Boaden, also Augustana College professor, shared comments about her pastor and said, “In her 20-year tenure at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pastor Stacie Fidlar has demonstrated her commitment to inclusivity, social justice, and environmental responsibility, as well as her deeply personal investment in each parishioner as a member of the church family. Because of her leadership, the congregation has grown in its own commitment to living out these central Christian values in creative, vibrant ways.”
Fidlar grew up in Cordova and graduated from Riverdale High School, earned a bachelor’s degree with summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa recognition from Augustana College where she majored in religion with a concentration in Asian Studies. After completing seminary at Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, Fidlar was ordained in 1995 and served churches in Forreston and Seneca before accepting the call to St. John’s in 1999.
She has overseen the church’s major building expansion project which included remodeling of the church building as well as an addition at a cost of just over $2 million. Fidlar also helped establish the Wide Open Wednesday after school study help and meals program, the Free Little Pantry and the designation of St. John’s as a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
She helped coordinate the partnership between St. John’s and Augustana College to create Micah House, a community of students practicing intentional living in which faith questions were explored through conversation and outreach projects.
Her activities in the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, as well as her involvement in the Quad-Cities community, have widened her ministry, Boaden said. Fidlar has served on various NIS committees including executive, finance, outreach, and global mission; on the ELCA Division for Ministry Board, on the Board of Directors for Lutheran Social Services in Illinois, as Parish Pastor/West Conference Dean, and as a teacher in the Diakonia program.
In the Quad-Cities community, Fidlar’s board memberships include Trinity Regional Health System, and the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.
She helped found The Place2Be, a shelter that provides housing for at-risk youth. Her voice lends force to health care reform, environmental caretaking, and the urgency for interfaith dialogue, Boaden said.
Fidlar has been on mission trips to Tanzania, India, and Israel.
She has been recognized for her varied ministries including being named a Leader Under 40 by the Black Hawk College Foundation, Professional and Overall Citizen of the Year by Rock Island, and a Hearts of Gold recipient by the YWCA.
Fidlar describes herself as a “wanderer, wonderer, hoper, and dreamer.”
Her hobbies include piecing quilts, reading, rescuing opinionated Basset hounds and gardening.
Boaden said St. John’s members and Fidlar’s family might add one more quality, her favorite designation for those dear to her: “Beloved.”