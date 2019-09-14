GENESEO — After working as a chemist for three years, the Rev. Timothy Louis Nerud entered the seminary and became a full-time pastor.
He recently was installed as pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Geneseo, after serving as pastor at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, Minn., for one month short of 14 years.
Nerud was raised in a Christian home in Cottage Grove, Minn., where he attended Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church with his parents and one brother.
“My schooling began with the tremendous blessing of attending Rose of Sharon Lutheran School, which was connected to our church, for kindergarten through eighth grade,” he said. “The godly decision of my parents to send me there, and the Christian instruction I received, had a huge impact on my life and where I am now, though I certainly did not recognize such at the time.”
In his first two years at a public high school, Nerud volunteered weekly at United and Children’s Hospitals in St. Paul, Minn., transporting patients and delivering mail. In his junior year of high school, he joined the National Guard, becoming a member of the 257th Military Police Company.
He completed basic training during the summer of his junior and senior years of high school and advanced training after graduating.
The fall after he returned from advanced training, Nerud enrolled at Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and in December of 1990, his unit was activated for Desert Shield/Storm.
“We served in Saudi Arabia, performing both area security and enemy prisoner-of-war-handling duties, as well as some limited law-and-order work after the war ended,” he said.
Nerud returned to college in Inver Hills, where he graduated with an associate degree, and then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls campus, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
After his marriage in 1996, Nerud and his wife, Heidi, lived in River Falls where she continued her education and he worked in the chemical field.
He said it was after about three years, “with much discussion, prayer and Heidi’s full encouragement, I left the chemistry field and attended Concordia Theological Seminary, Ft. Wayne, Ind.”
After four years, including a one-year vicarage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Terre Haute, Ind., he graduated in 2005 with a Master of Divinity Degree.
His first call was to Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, Minn., where he was both installed and ordained on June 26, 2005, and where he served until being called to St. John’s Church in Geneseo.
From his youth, Nerud has always been connected to the church, by attending worship, Sunday school, youth group and Bible studies.
”As I got older, my interest in the Bible and theology continued to increase, though I never considered being a pastor,” he said. “And while my interest in science remained, and still does, I found that I was not having the job satisfaction that I was hoping for. ... As I look back, while many factors came into play, I would have to say the two largest influences, though indirect, were the most important — my parents and attending the Lutheran school, which continues to bear fruit even to this day.”
As sole pastor at St. John’s, Nerud said he is “first and foremost charged with preaching and teaching the Word of God, administering the Holy Sacraments and offering the care of souls to Christ’s precious and redeemed people here at St. John’s.”
“I thoroughly enjoy theology in its many facets as well as teaching it, so Christian education is, for me, one of the most enjoyable parts of my calling,” Nerud said.