ROCK ISLAND — The congregation at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island has once again “warned” their neighbors about an upcoming event at the church.
Since January of 2018, the church at 1501 30th St., Rock Island, has opened its doors to serve free community meals from 5 to 6 on the second Sunday evening of each month.
The upcoming dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, is going to be of particular importance and could become “unusually loud,” according to the Rev. Blake Severson, church pastor.
In addition to the served meal, the congregation is hosting a carnival for kids and a live music performance by Danen Kane, who Severson said, “Is profoundly talented and also puts on one heck of a live performance. His music can be found on Spotify and YouTube under Danen Kane.”
The meal will consist of Hungry Hobo sandwiches, chips, soda and Whitey’s ice cream. The carnival will run concurrently with the meal, and all games are free to play with prizes for all players.
Music begins at 6 p.m. The entire event is free, and they will not be accepting donations. Danen Kane CDs and T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
“We have warned our neighbors because we will ideally have the concert outside in our massive parking lot, but hopefully our neighbors will grab a lawn chair and come join us and enjoy some free food as well,” Severson said.
The community meals began last year, not long after Severson was named pastor at South Park Presbyterian, and stemmed from the congregation wanting to utilize the large amount of space in the church building.
“We have this wonderful and expansive dining room and kitchen that does not get used nearly enough,” Severson said. “We also had some discussions early on in my time at the church about wanting to be a blessing to our neighbors and to ‘love our neighbors as we love ourselves.’ This congregation has an absolute gift for hospitality, generosity and food, but that gift has traditionally been reserved for in-house fellowship activities and funeral luncheons, so we decided to go out on a limb and start extending that hospitality to anyone who wanted to come and join us.”
After sharing his idea with others in the church, the pastor said, “The detail people really took this idea and ran with it.”
A team is in charge of the monthly gatherings, and even though Severson helps in some ways and does attend, he said one of his great joys has been to watch the team take ownership of the ministry.
“We have committed to making sure these meals happen the second Sunday of every month from 5 to 6 p .m., no matter what else is happening,” he said. He added that there have been numerous conflicts with the weather and other major events, “but we decided early on that consistency is far more important for the people we serve than our convenience.”
The monthly meals started out with a sparse crowd, but the pastor said the event has grown to include serving more than 50 people each month.
”We believe this growth will continue as the word gets out,” he said. “We have seen people of all ages and of all backgrounds join us for our meals, and most of the time they are able to get here under their own power. However, if people are interested in coming, but need help in getting to our church, we can definitely try to help arrange that, and they can call the church 309-788-6466.”
Most of the food for the monthly meals is purchased or donated by church members.
“We do not expect donations from those who attend; in fact, we usually discourage it unless the person is adamant that we take it,” Severson said.
The events do not always include a program.
Severson said the focus of the meals had been to serve others and to build relationships with church neighbors.
”We feel like God will use these relationships in amazing ways as long as we stay faithful in building them and caring for any and all who we encounter,” he said.
When asked if he has a scripture that relates to the meal ministry, Severson said, “It would be very difficult to pin down just one, but if I had to pick one, I think the story of the Good Samaritan from Luke 10 is about as good as it gets – We have a lawyer asking Jesus what is needed to inherit eternal life and Jesus tells him ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’, and ‘love your neighbor as yourself’. The lawyer then has the gall to ask who his neighbor is to which Jesus responds with one of the most important stories of unforeseen grace and mercy in the entire Bible.”
“Often, churches ask who their neighbor is,” he said. “They set restrictions on who can attend and who qualifies for God’s love and grace. We decided we didn’t want to do that at our church. We want to care for any and all people that we encounter along this road of life.”
South Park Presbyterian congregation found one of the best ways to do that is by sharing food, fellowship and their church space.
“As such, these monthly events are 100 percent free and 100 percent open to everyone, just like the love of God,” Severson said.