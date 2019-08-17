ROCK ISLAND — Laetitia Ausborn was 7 years old when she became a student at the Music & Arts Academy at Second Baptist Church in Rock Island.
That was in 2007, and she is now an instructor at the Academy with her mother, the Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director of the Academy and senior assistant to the Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, church pastor.
Since its founding, more than 2,000 students have participated in the SBC Music & Arts Academy program, which is the only institution of its kind in the Rock Island community offering child and adult education in music and performing arts, Ausborn said.
“We firmly believe that lifelong benefits are obtained from the study of performing arts that lead to discipline, promote leadership and build self-esteem,” Ausborn said. “We believe music education benefits everyone — students, parents and the community.”
Her daughter Laetitia is a perfect example of someone who benefited from the Music & Arts Academy experience. Laetitia has been active in music since high school at Bettendorf High School. She is now in her second year at Black Hawk College, Moline. She has also played the violin and French horn with the Quad City Symphony Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and is a member of the Black Hawk College Orchestra and Band. She also plays the trumpet and mellophone and has played conga drums.
Rev. Ausborn said the goal of the SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy was “to provide youth and adults of all ages from every corner of the Quad-Cities with high-quality, affordable instruction in the performing arts.”
The Academy began offering private and group music lessons to more than 30 students in February of 2007. Ausborn said enrollment had steadily increased to 75 to 80 students each year, with a waiting list for additional classes.
Registration for the fall session at the Academy begins today, Saturday, Aug. 17, and interested students can sign up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Baptist, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.
Classes, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., begin Saturday, Sept. 7. Registration also can be made by contacting Ausborn at 563-459-9653 or by email at sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com.
A wide array of music lessons are available at the Academy that range from string instruments to piano to brass instruments to woodwinds to voice lessons, as well as percussion lessons. Dance instruction includes tap and jazz.
Ausborn believes music is an element in the growth of a well-rounded individual.
“Music programs are being underfunded or eliminated from many public schools,” she said. “The SBC Music & Arts Academy provides high-quality, low-cost instruction in music and the performing arts to youth and adults. The Academy’s goal is to provide lessons at minimal costs or ‘no cost’ to participants who cannot afford the fee”
“The Academy seeks to transform lives through the discipline of music,” Ausborn said.
In addition to offering private music lessons, the Academy also provides lunch and snacks on lesson days with support from Second Baptist Church and child safety training and food sanitation training.
“We have a partnership with Figge Museum in Davenport where they provide art instruction for our students,” Ausborn said.
The Academy also has partnerships with Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Third Sunday Jazz, LINK, Inc., Living Water Christian Center and others.
Students find more than music lessons at the Academy. Snacks, art, performances, friends and information about community also are available.
“What we’re offering is another opportunity to make a joyful noise in a joyful atmosphere,” Ausborn said.
“With these programs, the Academy seeks to transform lives by providing one of the tools to promote self-confidence and discipline needed to succeed in life, as well as the lifelong joy of making music,” she said.
The SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy is a nonprofit, community-based institution. The Academy is supported by fees, grants, donations, special events and fundraisers. In addition, volunteers play a vital role in its operation, and parents are encouraged to participate.