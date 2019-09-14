GENESEO — In August of this year, RTHC volunteers from throughout the county teamed up to install their 200th wheelchair ramp in Henry County, just four years since installing their 100th ramp.
The recent ramp was installed in Geneseo for a resident with mobility difficulties.
“This ramp will help with accessibility for the homeowner and his family,” Sarah Snyder, executive director of RTHC, said.
In the past eight years, the “ramp crew” has installed 158 wheelchair ramps.
“It‘s a great feeling knowing that a safer home was created by a wheelchair ramp, and getting a hug from the homeowner is wonderful too,” Snyder said. “Over the last five years, we’ve built a record number of wheelchair ramps each year, and I am expecting the same this year.”
The mission of Rebuilding Together Henry County includes rehabbing homes and building wheelchair ramps. For the past 25 years, the local affiliate of RTHC has been building ramps for people in need and has constructed 200 ramps, giving safe home access to residents in Henry County.