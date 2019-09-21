ROCK ISLAND – “It’s Revival Time” begins Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.
The theme is from Psalms 85:6, which reads, “Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?”
The Fall Revival includes Cottage Prayer Services, which will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24; Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26, at the church.
The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, the church pastor, said, “Even if you are not affiliated with a church, you need to know that Jesus loves you and cares about everything that concerns you. Prayer changes things.”
The church’s Fall Revival & Bible Institute is from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1; Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, at the church. Prayer requests may be submitted during any of the services and a special prayer over the requests will be on the final night of the revival.
The Rev. Stephen Thurston, pastor at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, will be the evangelist on all nights of the revival.
For more information, contact Betty Williams, 309-732-6213; Bobbie Stegall, 309-235-5390, or the church, 309-788-0677.