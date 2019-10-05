ROCK ISLAND — The community is invited to join worshipers at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church for their International Soup & Bread Buffet with World Communion Celebration.
The event begins with worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, with luncheon served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. For more information, call the church at 309-788-8986.
“For 30 years, each year the communion tray has around 17 different types of bread from around the world," the Rev. Drew Nagle said. "The service also incorporates prayers and hymns from around the world.”
Nagle’s collection of Bibles, prayer books and hymnals featuring various Christian traditions, nations and languages will be on display.
“Other visuals enhance the diversity and multi-cultural image of the church,” he said.
The luncheon will give members and guests the opportunity to sample the various bread and approximately nine different soups that Nagle has prepared using recipes from cookbooks and family traditions.
“Some favorite soups in previous years have been Peanut Butter Soup from West Africa; Posole Soup from the Navajo; Midwestern Chicken Soup; Irish Stew and Scandinavian Fruit Soup,” he said. “The breads are made with various grains and include flat as well as yeast breads.”
There is no charge for the meal, although donations are accepted.
Nagle traced World Communion Day to the 1930s and said it began as a witness to the unity of the church worldwide.
Those people planning to take part in the annual CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday are invited to have lunch before the walk. All donations on Sunday will benefit the CROP Hunger Walk.