Gathering for a holiday meal after the death of a loved one can be difficult. The empty seat at the table is a constant reminder of that loss. Kippy Breeden, left, GriefShare Ministry leader, and Yvette Biddle, Director of Discipleship at First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, want to help those experiencing a loss prepare for the upcoming holiday season without a loved one. Breeden will lead the seminar, “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays,” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at His Place (the south campus of First United Methodist), 224 North State St., Geneseo. There is no cost, and there will be a free soup supper after the seminar. A response is required by Friday, Nov. 1, by calling the church, 309-944-2793. The seminar offers practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after a loved one’s death. Topics include: “Why the Holidays are Tough;” “What to Expect;” “How to Prepare;” How to Manage Relationships and Holiday Socials;” and “Using the Holidays to Help You Heal.” Those who attend will receive a free book with more than 30 daily readings providing additional insights and ideas on holiday survival.
