ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island/Milan Church Women United Unit’s Fall Forum is Friday, Oct. 4, at South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the program at 9:30 a.m.
Area women are invited and the speaker for the event is Angie Bloomfield from Haven of Hope, formerly known as St. Joseph’s Worker House, in Rock Island. For more information, call Ethel Bassett, 309-788-5370, or Connie Avey, 309-786-1917.