GENESEO — During the past nine years, Jenn Johnson, a teacher’s aide at Geneseo High School, has learned some profound lessons about trust, hope, determination and perseverance.
She learned those lessons from Paige Hamer, a 16-year-old junior at Geneseo High School living with Rett Syndrome, and who has never spoken a word. She is the daughter of Jarrod and Erin Hamer.
“Over the past nine years, my young friend, Paige Hamer, has taught me that lesson without uttering a single word,” Johnson said.
She describes her friend as “a deep pool of unsearchable, or at least misunderstood and underestimated, complex human thought, intelligence and passion. Every school day for the past nine years, I have encouraged Paige to work hard academically, physically and socially so her mind and body are prepared to continue embracing life when the cure for Rett Syndrome is available.”
Johnson founded Paige’s Peeps as a result of her passion to raise funds for Rett Syndrome awareness and research.
The Paige’s Peeps group traditionally hosts a community fundraiser event in October of each year, and this year the group is traveling to Oklahoma City to support a group that is hosting the 2019 OKC River Run, with 100% of the proceeds from the race being given directly to Rett Syndrome research, Johnson said.
“We would like to present our OKC friends with a giant check from our Geneseo community,” she said. “All of our funds go to the same 501c3 organization, so we are asking for donations so we can share the support and encouragement when we arrive for the race on Saturday, Oct. 5.”
Johnson shared her feelings about how Rett has affected her young friend’s life, and said Rett has temporarily deprived Paige of her ability to use her voice and body as she would choose, “but there is hope for a cure.”
Paige’s Peeps began in 2016 as a running group committed to raise awareness and funds for Rett Syndrome research.
“We have participated in many local races and several out-of-state events, including the 2017 Disney Princess Half Marathon, 2017 Hennepin Hundred Ultra Marathon, 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon, 2018 Quad Cities Marathon, 2018 Annawan Canal Ambush and will be in the OKC River Run,” Johnson said.
“Why running, because we can,” she said. ‘We choose to run for Paige until she can. Not all of Paige’s Peeps are experienced runners — some love running and some don’t. Some of Paige’s Peeps run fast and some run slowly. The age range among Paige’s Peeps is from 14 to 50-plus. What we all share is a connection to Paige and the desire to see a cure for Rett Syndrome become a reality for Paige and others sidelined by this syndrome.”
Paige’s Peeps partner with Girl Power 2 Cure and Rettsyndrome.org, which are national 501c3 organizations committed exclusively to funding research to cure Rett Syndrome.
None of the funds raised by Paige Peeps benefit Paige or her family personally, Johnson said. “All funds go directly to Rett Syndrome research to help find a cure for all people living with Rett Syndrome.
For more information, contact Paige’s Peeps at paigespeeps2017@gmail.com or on face book: https://www.facebook.com/PaigesPeepsGP2C/.