ROCK ISLAND — Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church at 4200 12th St., Rock Island, will begin its 12th series of Celtic Music and Vespers on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Music sessions will start at 4:30 p.m. with vespers at 5.
In addition to Sept. 29, the music sessions and vespers also will be held at the same times on Sundays on Oct. 27, Nov. 24; and Jan. 26, Feb. 24, March 29, April 26 and May 31 in 2020.
More information is available at gloriadeipressbyter@att.net or on face book – gloria dei presbyterian church.
The series of Celtic Music Sessions and Vespers feature participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition.
The Rev. Drew Nagle, pastor at Gloria Dei, has led traditional Celtic/British/American dance with local musicians for many years and 12 years ago he decided to bring together the traditional musicians and lovers of that music with his congregation.
“The result is the monthly Celtic Music Session involving folk musicians who play by ear and musicians who play with sheet music,” he said.
The first half hour of the session is a music sharing and rehearsal time before the musicians play together for vespers.
Nagle says the music session is a time for musicians of all instruments and styles to come together for sharing and learning Celtic tunes.
“Musicians are invited to share some of the tunes during the vespers,” he said. “Music for the vespers will be available in advance. Dance tunes, ballads and drinking songs have been the source for many hymns.”
Nagle said the vespers drew on worship resources from ancient and modern Celtic sources including Iona Community and the Northumbrian Office, and music and singing reflect the broad Celtic heritage.
“Over the years, the sessions have included folk musicians, young students and adults returning to instruments of their youth,” Nagle said. “The vespers includes prayers, hymns and readings from the broad Celtic tradition ancient and contemporary. Celtic is not just the Irish, but includes the Scottish, Welsh, Cornish, Manx and Bretons and the worldwide expressions, including North America, of the culture and music.