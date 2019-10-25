MOLINE — The congregation at Calvary Lutheran Church is hosting a centennial celebration of the founding of the church on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3.
Friends and former members of the church are invited to an open house scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities. An anniversary display will include artifacts, photographs and videos related to the church history. Refreshments will be served.
Members and guests will gather at the church for a centennial banquet planned for after the 10:30 a.m. worship services on Sunday, Nov. 3. Those attending the events are asked to park behind the building and enter through the back door — “the entrance traditionally used by family and friends,” according to the Rev. Donald Knowles, church pastor.
For more information, call the church at 309-762-5423.
To mark the centennial, a new church directory has been produced that includes a decade-by-decade history of the congregation, in addition to historical photographs.
Since it was founded as a mission church, the Calvary congregation is observing its centennial by raising funds to support the founding of a new Evangelical Lutheran Church of American (ELCA) congregation in Genoa. To date, more than $2,600 has been donated.
The beginning of Calvary Lutheran can be traced to Nov. 2, 1919, when a mission group voted to form a Lutheran congregation in the rapidly growing Highland area of Moline.
On Nov. 7, 1919, the congregation held its first service in Moline Township Hall, with the Rev. Walter Tilberg, then pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline, giving the message. Records read that 38 founding members and 60 children attended that first service.
In less than a year, the Calvary Sunday school outgrew the Township Hall, and the Illinois Lutheran Conference, then provided a portable chapel, which was placed on a plot of land near 29½ Street and 23rd Avenue,
As growth continued, church leaders planned for a permanent building. In July 1926, the congregation bought three plots of land at 29th Street and 23rd Avenue, and construction began for a “basement church.” The low-profile brick building was dedicated the next year by the Rev. Adolph Dickhart, Calvary’s first full-time pastor.
The church congregation continued to grow through the 1930s, and when Calvary reached its 20th anniversary in 1939, membership had grown to 205 adults and 325 children.
At about the same time, the construction debt of the basement church had been paid, and the congregation began to plan for a larger “upstairs” church. That plan was delayed in part because of World War II, which created a shortage of building materials and construction labor.
In 1952, contracts were awarded for the construction of a new structure built atop of the old basement church, using a building fund that totaled over $66,000 as a down payment. Building costs were kept at a minimum with the help of church members volunteering their labor during the construction. The new building, which was valued at $157,000 at that time and which still stands today at 2900 Avenue of the Cities, was dedicated on Nov. 8, 1953.
Calvary’s footprint expanded again in the 1980s when the congregation approved the construction of a 6,650-square-foot addition to house offices, Sunday school classrooms and a Fellowship Hall. Once again, volunteers provided labor to lower construction costs, which totaled more than $350,000. The addition was completed in 1988 and dedicated on June 5 of that year.
A major renovation of the sanctuary and other interior spaces took place in 2001. A metal roof was installed over the main building in 2014.
“That is the history of our building, but not the history of our church," Knowles said. "That title belongs to the friendliest bunch of people in the area. You can’t get into our church without being greeted at the back door, in the narthex or at the entrance to the sanctuary. While we are serious about our faith, we are a group that knows how to laugh with and at ourselves.”