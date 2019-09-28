DAVENPORT — “Iconography,” may be an unfamiliar word to many people, yet iconography has been used for thousands of years in Orthodox churches, particularly the Greek Orthodox, as theological teaching tools.
Those interested in learning what iconography can say to Christians today, regardless of denomination, and what believers can learn from this tradition to enhance their own spiritual journeys, are invited to a presentation, “Icons as Windows into Heaven,” from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Pat Bell Hall at Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 East High St., Davenport. For more information and to register for the free retreat, contact Grace Lutheran Church at 563-322-0769.
Featured presenter for the retreat will be the Rev. Thomas Alatzakis, priest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Moline. The icons at the altar of Assumption Church are the works of monks at the Holy Monastery of the Archangels and were made in 1983 in Nafplion, Greece, and transported to the East Moline church.
“Many would say that iconography is a form of art,” Alatzakis said. “From the Orthodox Greek perspective, it is a form of visual worship. It’s a way for our eyes to help focus our worship and a tool to help teach theology. Within iconography, everything, the color and object, has its purpose and place.”
He said if someone was well-versed in iconography, they would be able to tell if the image was a saint, whether that saint was martyred or whether that person was a theologian, and he added, ”Iconography is a theological teaching tool, so it’s a visual aid to the spiritual life.”
Greek Orthodox churches are adorned with iconography, beautiful Byzantine-style images of the life of Christ and the saints, Alatzakis said. ”They remind us that we are not alone. We are surrounded in worship by a cloud of witnesses — the church triumphant — those who have gone before us and are praying with us in our worship.”
“At first glance, one might see the icon as just a beautiful piece of art, but they are more of a theological manuscript,” he said. “They are not drawn. They are written. Just as you wouldn’t draw a report, you would write it, the same is with the icons. Because icons are so theologically dense, they are written.”
To write an icon requires prayer, just like offering a sermon or a Bible study, the writer is doing the same.
Alatzakis admits there have been misconceptions about iconography over the years.
“One of the criticisms is that the veneration of icons is seen as being sacrilegious, taking away our worship to Christ or God,” he said. “In Orthodox churches, you will see a believer venerate or kiss an icon. It is not in worship of the image or the paint on the wood or the copy, but we do so in remembrance, in a sense of respect and a sense of aspiring to imitate the examples of the saints or the mother of God. When you get to know the saints’ stories, you hear how they struggled in ways that we all struggle today and see how they somehow managed to fight through it. You see that they are active in our lives and they have found success.”
Members of the spiritual growth committee, sponsors of the retreat, believe those who attend the retreat will learn about the history of iconography, how it has been and continues to be used today and discover how this teaching tool, whether the traditional Byzantine-style icons or even the cross that is in many homes, can be used as theological reminders that can enhance one’s daily spiritual walk.
“All of us are on a spiritual quest and are living a spiritual life,” Alatzakis said. “Icons, or images, add another component. You can choose what you are going to see. Like how a Bible study helps us understand the Bible, icons can act as Bible studies, helping us understand and grow our faith.”