ATKINSON — After 25 years of making repairs and renovating homes for others, Rebuilding Together Henry County volunteers and staff hope to soon have a home of their own.
Last winter, the organization purchased property at the corner of Church Street and U.S. Route 6 in Atkinson for the site of its own facility. The location was chosen for its location in the Geneseo School District and its proximity to the rest of Henry County.
“We are now in the process of raising the $500,000 needed to build a facility that will help us grow with the growing needs of the communities we serve," Sarah Snyder, executive director of Rebuilding Together Henry County (RTHC), said.
A capital campaign is underway to raise the needed $500,000, and Snyder said RTHC has donations and pledges from local businesses, banks and individuals, “but we still have some distance to go before reaching our goal.”
She said the organization was working with local businesses in securing in-kind materials and labor.
The Geneseo Foundation will provide a matching grant of up to $125,000 when 70% of the $500,000 goal has been met, Snyder said, and added, “Once significant funding has been received, we plan to begin the building process, but we don’t plan to break ground until we have 90 percent of our $500,000 goal.”
For more information about the organization, visit www.rebuildingtogether-hc.org or call Snyder, executive director, at 309-944-6442, or email her at ssnyder@rebuildingtogether-hc.org. Anyone interested in donating to RTHC’s building fund may mail contributions to Rebuilding Together Henry County, Post Office Box 254, Geneseo, IL 61254.
“For the past 25 years Rebuilding Together has been operating on borrowed and inadequate space to serve their mission,” Snyder said. “During the summer of 2018 at our annual strategic planning meeting, the board of directors determined that to sustain and meet the increasing need of our programs a permanent location is needed for effectiveness and efficiency.”
The 4,000-6,000-square-foot proposed building will include office and conference room space, a workshop and a storage room for materials.
“Space also would be available for a proposed program that would allow us to loan durable medical equipment to people in need,” Snyder said.
The new site will replace the six or seven other locations where RTHC has an office, storage and workspace — some of which is donated space and some are being rented.
“Imagine running a business out of six different locations?” Snyder said. “That’s what we have been doing for many years, and in order to serve our mission, we need to be more efficient. This new building will allow all of our operations to be in a single location.”
“After 25 years of borrowed space with materials scattered across many locations, we are looking forward to a place of our own,” she said.