CAMBRIDGE — Sunday, Dec. 1, is a really big day for John P. Knueppel.
He will be ordained at the church he serves, First Baptist Church in Cambridge, by “laying of hands.”
Knueppel explained the ordination service is at 10 a.m., and the entire congregation will be invited to approach the altar, where they will place hands on their pastor. Those who would like to offer a prayer will be invited do so.
The “laying of hands” is part of Baptist history as many Baptist denominations practice the ritual of laying on of hands for the purpose of ordaining a minister.
“The laying on of hands with prayer invokes God’s blessing,” Knueppel said.
He was born and raised in Cambridge “to a loving and Christian family,” he said.
After graduating from Cambridge High School, Knueppel attended Black Hawk College in Kewanee and became a certified teacher for Precept Ministers in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He explained that a precept minister seeks to engage people in a relationship with God through knowing His word.
“I made a promise to God when I first got married to serve Christ and to follow His leading to further His kingdom,” Knueppel said.
He and his wife, Sandra, were members of the Osco Community Church for 40 years where the pastor led an adult Sunday school class and Bible studies in addition to various positions of leadership in the church.
“I felt the calling of God to start a ‘home church,’ which was well attended for two years,” he said. “Then God called me to be the pastor assistant at the Cambridge United Methodist Church from March 2014 until June 2016, and I was the pastor at Grace Hampton Church in Hampton from July 2016 to July 2017.”
In 2017, he was licensed as a local pastor by the Methodist denomination.
In July 2017 until June of this year, Knueppel was assigned to Knoxville First Methodist Church, and he was called to the First Baptist Church in Cambridge in July of this year.
His responsibilities as pastor are to “preach the Word of God, visit shut-ins, hold church services at Hillcrest Nursing Home once a month and teach Sunday school.
“We will be starting Bible studies in the New Year, and all are welcome,” Knueppel said.
He said what he found most rewarding as a pastor was “helping others to find and trust in the Lord as their personal Savior.”
Sunday services at First Baptist Church include Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m.