GENESEO — The California duo of Hilary & Kate will present a free concert Sunday, Sept. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St., Geneseo.
People of all ages are invited to the concert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. A “meet-and-greet” time will be held after the concert in the commons area of the church.
The concert will feature Hilary Watson and Kate Craviotto’s signature vocal harmonies blended with guitar and violin in their unique Celtic/Appalachian/American style, according to Tim Brinkman, director of worship at the Geneseo church.
“Hilary and Kate will be sharing original music, worship and stories behind their songs,” Brinkman said. “They show their musicianship and also share stories behind the songs. They want people to feel joyous and uplifted when they leave.”
Hailing from San Luis Obispo, Calif., the duo’s stop in Geneseo marks the end of a tour that took them through Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.
The two have been performing together for seven years. Watson was a solo artist before meeting Kate at a concert that led them to become a duo.
“We’re bringing Hilary & Kate for a concert because they are a perfect fit for Geneseo. They don’t have a pretentious bone in their body, and they’re as down to earth as they come,” Brinkman said. “Their love of God, music and people just shines out of them.”