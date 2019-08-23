MOLINE — People involved with the Special Persons Encounter Christ ministry at Christ the King Church continue to share their love and their faith with a program that continues to grow.
The SPEC program addresses the spiritual needs of people with disabilities. Linda Matheis, coordinator of SPEC, said, “The SPEC staff strives for a one-to-one ratio of students to volunteers." In order to sustain the program, “we need more volunteers to help us help our students,” she added.
When SPEC was founded 43 years ago, Matheis said, there were approximately 40 students. Today, the program has grown to about 115 students.
The group meets Wednesday evenings from September through April in the Believers Together Center at Christ the King Church.
Applications are being accepted from potential volunteers, and registration forms and the SPEC calendar is available at christthekingmoline.org. Training for new volunteers is planned from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and for new and returning volunteers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Believers Together Center.
Matheis shared this quote from Mother Teresa: “The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.”
“What that quote says to me is that working with people with special needs makes everyone feel good about themselves and about what they are doing,” she said. “My background is in teaching, and working with students with special needs has always given me lots of joy. I see how much they love God and want to praise Him.”
The program began as part of the Peoria Diocese of the Catholic Church. It is sponsored by the Catholic Church, but it is ecumenical, and children and adults of all faiths are welcome.
Students who attend SPEC are able to receive the sacraments, attend liturgy and religious education sessions, and go to mass once a month. They also have social functions.
“Some of our volunteers are eighth-graders performing service hours in preparation for confirmation,” Matheis said. “Other volunteers include high school students and adults in the community. They all learn about giving of themselves and helping persons with special needs.”
Today, SPEC receives donations from Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, the Vicariate and other individuals and groups.
David DeWaele, a former student who is now a SPEC teacher, said: “I like teaching and I like teaching the Bible stories. It is a great thing to be here every Wednesday night.”