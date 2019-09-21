ANDOVER - The Rev. Dan Wikowski, pastor at First Lutheran Church, Moline, will give the message at the annual Swedish Service (Hogmassa) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover. The message will be given in English.
Wikowski has degrees from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.; Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, and from Augustana College. In addition to serving as pastor at First Lutheran, he also works as a spiritual director and retreat director.
Don Faust, Davenport, will conduct the liturgy in Swedish for the Svensk Hogmassa service, and Deanna Swanson of Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover, will serve as organist. Special music will be provided by Aric Burhorn, soloist, accompanied by Madelyn Green, both from Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva.
Light refreshments will be served after the service by members of First Lutheran Church in Geneseo.
The Jenny Lind Chapel, constructed in the early 1850s, is named for the celebrated Swedish singer, Jenny Lind, who gave a generous donation to Pastor Lars Esbjorn, leader of the Swedish immigrants to Illinois. The Jenny Lind Chapel became the mother church for hundreds of other churches of the Augustana Lutheran Church in American.
The lower level of the chapel houses a museum highlighting the Swedish immigration and ancestry of the Augustana Synod.
The Chapel, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from April through October, is a ministry of the Northern Illinois Synod. More information is available at jennylindchapel.org.