MOLINE — Paul Marks recently was installed as the 50th vicar to serve at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
His mentor is Dr. Wilfred Karsten, church pastor.
According to Karsten, who has been pastor at Holy Cross since 2006, the number 50 sets a record as the highest number of seminary interns to serve at any Lutheran church in the country.
Marks is a seminary student at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Ind., and plans to return to the school to complete his final year before being called to serve a church.
He grew up in Middletown, Conn., and after high school, moved to Bronxville, N.Y., to attend Concordia College. After spending 10 years in youth and outdoor ministry in New York, he met his wife, Naomi, at Ysleta Lutheran Mission in El Paso, Texas. The couple married in 2007, and they have six children.
Karsten said the vicarage program at Holy Cross began when the congregation was in its second decade of existence.
Holy Cross began as a mission congregation in 1950 when 34 charter members gathered in a cinder-block, house-like building, which today serves as the church office.
“Seven years later, during the apex of the baby boom, the congregation had outgrown this space, and a new sanctuary was designed and built,” Karsten said. “In another seven years, records indicate that the congregation saw the need for an additional staff member to relieve some of the workload, and thus, an application was made for a vicar.”
The Rev. Eldor Haake, who served his entire 51 years of ministry at Holy Cross, from 1950 to 2001, initiated the vicar program at the Moline church.
Each vicar serves the church for one year.
Haake was noted for his emphasis on Christian education, Karsten said
“Undoubtedly, he viewed the vicar and the vicarage experience not merely as a helper for himself but as an opportunity to be involved in the education and shaping of future pastors,” he said.
The vicar serves the people of the congregation by offering the comfort and counsel of God’s word, Karsten said, and the congregation serves the vicar by providing a loving and supportive environment where he can gain valuable experience and put his seminary education into practice.
Vicars participate and share in the pastoral duties under their mentors' supervision, and many vicars arrive at their posts with a desire to gain more preaching experience.
“This goal is easily met through the course of the year in a congregational setting," Karsten said. "The vicar preaches at regular intervals for the Sunday and midweek services of the congregation, and also has other opportunities to proclaim the word of God in services conducted at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and homeless shelters.”
The vicar also teaches youths.
“The vicarage year reminds the future pastor that ministry is more than a mere job — it is a joyous privilege and calling,” Karsten said. “It should instill in him an eagerness for the day of ordination, when he will be in the midst of God’s people again, not simply as a servant and learner, but as a servant, learner and leader, an under shepherd of the Chief Shepherd.”
Karsten said the vicars who had served at Holy Cross came from all parts of the United States and from many different congregations. Many entered seminary immediately after undergraduate education, and others had successful first careers and then chose to prepare for the ministry later in life.
“For as long as I can remember, I have felt called to ministry,” Marks said. “I believe the Holy Spirit has been working in my life in various ways through the words and actions of pastors, teachers, family and others who have encouraged me to pursue God’s calling to the ordained ministry.”
In August, Marks and his family will return to Indiana so he can complete his studies.
"I will graduate with a master of divinity degree in May of 2021 and will then be called by a congregation to serve them as an ordained pastor," he said.