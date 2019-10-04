MOLINE — A fundraising effort is being launched at First Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) in Moline to “Let Light Shine” in through the stained glass windows in the church chancel.
The total cost of the project is $150,000 to restore the windows, but according to the Rev. Craig Jan-McMahon, senior pastor at the church, "Thanks to the generous advanced contributions, our goal is $85,000.”
The capital campaign will conclude at the end of October.
Jan-McMahon said 80 years ago the church dedicated the chancel “generously donated to us by Katherine Deere Butterworth. Our soaring Trinity stained glass windows, the ornate oaken carvings, the marble altar and steps, and the screen covering the organ room were given to us as a gift and an inheritance. This inheritance added to the more restrained beauty of our nave, with these geometric stained glass windows, now a century old.”
According to records from the January 1939 dedication of the Mary Little Deere/Charles H. Deere Memorial Chancel at the church, “It is the Trinity Window that makes one realize that stained glass is more closely allied to music than painting, for this window leaves one thrilled and overpowered with the sense of richness and beauty as stimulating as the orchestration of a greater symphony. The symphony of color here is accented through blues and rubies and translucent hues which symbolizes divine royalty and heavenly love.”
All of the 26 stained glass windows in the church were installed solely with beauty in mind, long before energy efficiency came to mind, Jan-McMahon said.
”Sometime later, to conserve the cost of heating our building and to protect against damage, Plexiglas covering was added.”
With time, the Plexiglas has clouded and obstructs light from streaming into the sanctuary.
“Because unvented Plexiglas traps moisture, the 100-year-old wood moldings around the nave windows have rotted,” Jan-McMahon said. “Some of the heavier glass in our most costly chancel windows has begun to sag and bulge and is in danger of lasting damage.”
The church has contracted with stained glass professionals to restore the windows. The cloudy Plexiglas will be replaced with clear, vented, super-strong, laminate plate glass, permitting unobstructed light along with the added benefit of improved energy efficiency.
The pastor said the windows in danger of permanent damage would be repaired and rotted wood would be replaced.
Work is scheduled to begin in late November and be completed before Christmas Eve services at the church.
“When we turn out the lights in the sanctuary, light candles and hear again the story of the coming of light into our world," he said. “ 'The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.' (John 1:5) With candles lit we will sing together of the Son of God, love’s pure light, and the glories of this sacred moment will radiate into the Holy Night.”
Included in the restoration work is the Trinity Window that towers 30 feet above the altar “and rises as the crowning accent to the beauty of the chancel,” Jan-McMahon said.