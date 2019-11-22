MOLINE — Nearly 70 visitors to the recent Diaper Depot at First Baptist Church received free diapers.
The ministry provides a week’s supply of free diapers to parents who may need a little extra help in supplying diapers for their infants. Sizes range from preemie and newborn to size six.
The Diaper Depot is open from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of every month at the church, 1901 29th St.
Church member Willie Phillis, who serves as co-chair of the ministry with Nancy Crawford, said the idea to help parents in need started about two years ago at First Baptist.
“Our pastor, the Rev. Dr. Flint Miller, told a group of us about a similar diaper ministry he had read about that was being done at a church in Nebraska, and we thought that was something we could do at our church,” she said.
“What we try to do is provide enough diapers for one week for a mother who can’t quite stretch her money far enough to buy diapers for an entire month,” Phillis said. “Maybe she is on a fixed income and the money runs out.”
Those who come to Diaper Depot receive 36 diapers for each child.
“Sometimes it's Dad or Grandma who comes for the diapers. We ask anyone who comes for diapers to register their name and include their address and number of children in the family wearing diapers,” Phillis said.
"When we started Diaper Depot, we had 10 to 15 people, but word has spread, and last month we had 68 people who came for the diapers," she said. "We never know how many will come each month, just whoever the Lord sends our way to get those diapers. ... If they need our help, we are here for them.”
Diaper Depot is open to the public, and the church does not require information about income.
“Many people from our church contribute to buying the diapers for Diaper Depot,” Phillis said. “We get our diapers from an organization that furnishes diapers to nonprofit organizations, and we heard about that through the church in Nebraska, which also has the diaper ministry.”
Donations for Diaper Depot are always appreciated, Phillis said. Anyone who would like to contribute should mail a check made out to First Baptist Church, with Diaper Depot written in the memo line, to First Baptist Church, 1901 29th St., Moline, IL 61265. For more information, call church secretary Connie Morris at the church, 309-762-4581.