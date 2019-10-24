MOLINE — First Congregational United Church of Christ in Moline is increasing the number of “Essentials Baskets” it will distribute before Thanksgiving.
Last year the church filled and distributed 125 baskets.
“We know there is an increased need in the area, and we hope to distribute 150 baskets this year,” Sara Wynn, chairman of the outreach and missions committee at the church, said. “With the increased number of baskets means an increase in expenses, and we need some help in accomplishing our goal.”
Church members used to prepare food baskets for the needy at Thanksgiving, but that changed in 2017.
“After consulting a variety of local organizations, it was decided to shift gears and focus on ‘essential’ items,’ rather than food items,” Wynn said.
With the congregation reaching out to others with the “Essentials Baskets,” the Rev. Michael Swartz, associate pastor at the church, referred to scripture in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 that includes, “To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose ... .”
By providing every day nonperishable items such as soap, shampoo, toilet paper, tampons and diapers, the church addressed the problem of waste associated with refrigeration.
“These essential items are often a challenge for struggling community members since they are not on the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) acceptable list,” Wynn said.
“We are hoping for donations of money so we can purchase the supplies and be able to keep all the baskets filled very similar,” she said. “Having everything ready for assembling the baskets by Nov. 17 is a big challenge.”
Contributions can be sent to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 7th Ave., Moline, IL 61265, with essentials baskets in the memo line on the check, or by visiting fccmoline.org/thanksgiving-baskets. For more information, call the church at 309-762-0787.
The baskets will contain laundry detergent, paper products and personal hygiene items. The advantage of the essential supplies is that they are not perishable and they are more difficult to come by for those people needing assistance.
Steve Schippers, a member of the outreach and missions committee at the church, said, “The concern for our neighbors remains the same. The way in which we are showing is different.”
Pam Wendt, also a committee member, said over the years church folks noticed there were many groups supplying food at the holidays, and not every family really wanted a whole turkey or a gallon of milk. ”We visited one home to deliver a basket and they could not fit all the fresh food in their small refrigerator,” she said.
The baskets will be assembled at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the lower level of the church by teams of children, youth and adults. They will then be delivered by church families to mission partner agencies.
“We enlist the help of our youth because we want the children and youth to see the connection of the work we are doing and our mission partners,” Becca Peterson, director of the family ministry at the church, said.
The Essentials Baskets will be delivered to Christian Care in Rock Island; Bethany Children & Families, Moline; Healthy Families (Child Abuse Council), Moline; Family Resources, Davenport; Help at Home, Moline; Salvation Army, Moline; Winnie’s Place, Bettendorf; Robert Young Community Support Program, Rock Island; St. Joseph the Worker House, Rock Island; and new this year are World Relief and De La Cerda House.
Wynn said the church received a request last year from a man who was incarcerated and had read the story about the baskets and asked if his family could receive a basket.
“He called our church and asked if we would deliver one of the baskets to his family because he wanted them to know that he was thinking about them even though he would not be able to be with them at Thanksgiving,” Wynn said.