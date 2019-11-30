GENESEO — “Won’t you be my friend,” might well be what Miss Lily is thinking when she visits residents of Long Term Care at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo.
Miss Lily is a 6-year-old Shih Tzu belonging to Mark and Judy Kuhn of Geneseo. Miss Lily and Judy Kuhn are volunteers at the hospital and visit the Long Term Care residents twice each week.
“All I have to say when I am ready to leave home for the hospital is ‘Lily, let’s go see our friends,’ ” Kuhn said. “It’s like she believes it is her job to visit the residents.”
One of Miss Lily’s special friends at Long Term Care is Sherry McAvoy, who admits she is a cat lover, although McAvoy admits she is slowly becoming a “Miss Lily lover.”
Kuhn said McAvoy was sleeping when she and Miss Lily first met.
“Lily climbed on her bed and curled right up on Sherry’s belly, and Sherry did not know what to think,” Kuhn said. “I asked Sherry if she might become a ‘dog lover,’ and she said, ‘only if it’s Lily.’ ”
“Lily brings joy to those with sadness, laughter to those in need as she plays ball in the hallway, and comfort to the lonely and visually impaired, all while trying to turn Miss Sherry from cat lover to dog lover,” Kuhn said.
“It truly is Lily, it isn’t me,” Kuhn said. “With her four little legs, Lily is bringing so much joy to so many people.”
“She touches all emotions — sadness, loneliness, happiness and laughter,” Kuhn said. “I watch her with the residents and I can see that she tries to brighten the spirits of people at Long Term Care. Lily seems to sense just what each resident needs.”
Kuhn said she and Lily tried to visit with as many residents as possible during each visit.
You have free articles remaining.
“Some are repeat visits and some are new residents. Each visit is different.”
“Some of our friends relate to Lily’s touch,” Kuhn said.
Another experience Kuhn recalled was a resident who had no family members present and would shed tears of joy when Lily would visit him.
“It’s amazing how many relationships that this little four-legged dog has been able to build with so many in Long Term Care,” Kuhn said.
It could be that some of Miss Lily’s bonding with the people she visits stems from her own background.
She is a rescue dog that the Kuhns adopted while living in Springfield.
“We suspect her owner may have been older and moved into a facility because Lily is so calm,” Kuhn said, and added, “She is the sweetest, calmest and most well-adjusted dog we have ever had.”
Miss Lily writes her own story, according to Kuhn.
"We don’t know her history so as things unfold at Long Term Care we are able to see how well she relates to older people and adjusts immediately to someone new,” she said.
She just snuggles with all of her friends, and Kuhn said she will continue to attempt to convert McAvoy from a cat lover to a Miss Lily lover.