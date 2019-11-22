Love Light Festival set for Dec. 1
ANNAWAN — The Annawan Love Light Committee will sponsor a Love Light Tree Festival again this holiday season to benefit the Annawan Howes Park Community Center. The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 1, in the downtown area.
Residents are encouraged to purchase a light in memory or in honor of a loved one. Lights can be purchased with a minimum donation of $3 for each light. Names and payments should be mailed to the Love Light Tree, c/o Love Light Committee, P.O. Box 234, Annawan, IL 61234. The committee is asking for lights to be purchased as soon as possible.
The tree will be located where the former Community Center was on U.S. Route 6 in Annawan.
You have free articles remaining.
Area businesses are planning a variety of activities to begin at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. The lighting ceremony will include a reading of names of people honored with a light on the tree.
A meal of creamed turkey over biscuits, in addition to desserts, will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at the Annawan United Methodist Church.
Santa Claus will visit with youngsters from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Grain’d Co. Also, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides will be available.