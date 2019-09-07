GENESEO — Lil’ GUMDROPS volunteers are ready to welcome youngsters to their playgroup at Grace United Methodist Church.
The Lil’ GUMDROPS — Grace United Methodist Church Draw, Read, Open Play and Snack — playgroup will begin Friday, Sept. 20, at the church, 318 North Center St.
The weekly playgroup and outreach program for children is hosted and supported by the church.
Sessions are from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., on Fridays, from Sept. 20 through Nov. 22. There will be no session on Friday, Oct. 4 because it is a no-school day in Geneseo. The program is open to the community, for children ages 2-5. Children who attend must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family.
Registration deadline for the fall session is Friday, Sept. 13, and registration can be completed through the church website at www.geneseograce.org or through the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lilgumdrops or by email at gracelilgumdrops@gmail.com.
Lil’ GUMDROPS is under the direction of church member Erin Vorac; her mother-in-law, Monica Vorac; and several volunteers.
Erin Vorac says the program includes time for play, snacks, crafts and stories with weekly themes, such as shapes, opposites and autumn.
“Three special events are planned for the fall session: a music class taught by retired music teacher Lindrew Johnson on Sept. 27; a field trip to Tom and Margaret Hitzhusen's farm on Oct. 11; and trick-or-treating throughout the church on Oct. 25.
Vorac, who has directed the program since 2013, said, “GUMDROPS was founded as a way to initiate new relationships between church members and people in the community, and to witness God’s love through service.”
The schedule:
- Sept. 20: A Color of His Own (Chameleons) — Monica Vorac.
- Sept. 27: Music Session — Lindrew Johnson (retired elementary music teacher)>
- Oct. 4: No session.
- Oct. 11: Farm Field Trip to the farm of Tom and Margaret Hitzhusen. Vorac will bring farm books.
- Oct. 18: Stephanie Seals —Julie Boone.
- Oct. 25: Fall Leaves – Monica Vorac — trick-or-treating at church in costume.
- Nov. 1: The Little Scarecrow Boy — Monica Vorac.
- Nov. 8: Roly Poly Pangolin – (circles) — Monica Vorac.
- Nov. 15: Noisy Nora — quiet and loud — Monica Vorac.
- Nov. 22: Elizabeth George.