CAMBRIDGE - The Cambridge Methodist Church Fall Review is 30-years-old and still going strong.
This year's edition of the fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cambridge Church, 120 West Exchange St., and in the Community Hall, adjacent to the church.
Sarah Nodine, a committee member, said there will be numerous homemade “goodies” for sale, including “Karol Licht’s famous apple dumplings.”
The apple dumplings are prepared in advance and kept frozen which is how they will be offered for sale on Oct. 12.
In 1989 the church held its first Fall Review in the form of an all-church sponsored consignment craft show. The event was such a success that it became a tradition and grew into the church’s top money-making event. Last year’s review raised about $20,000.
Nodine said the purpose of the Fall Review “is to raise much-needed money for mission and ministry priorities of our church. All profits from this year will be divided equally between the needs of local people, missions or missionaries outside of Cambridge, and ministry priorities within and programs for the youth.”
“Our church mission statement is ‘Loving God, Loving Others, Serving Both.’ Whatever we profit from the Review, we use to support our church programs, as well as the grade school program ‘Caring Hearts’ that helps families in need, our local food pantry and the Back Pack Blessings program for Cambridge students who receive weekend food packages.”
“The Review not only is our primary fundraiser, but it has also become a rewarding labor of love in serving others,” Nodine said. “Many church members work all year to prepare for it. It’s a labor of love for the entire congregation.”
The Fall Review day will feature a country breakfast, served from 7 to 9 a.m. in the church. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and carryout orders are available at 11:30 a.m. The lunch menu includes “Red Delicious” ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, almond green beans, and homemade dinner rolls. The ala carte luncheon menu will feature all plate lunch items in addition to chicken salad served on bread or croissant, potato soup, pumpkin pie, white chocolate raspberry cheesecake or chocolate bliss cake.
This year more than 40 crafters have registered to take part in the Review.
Committee members require original work only, no commercially produced items.
The Review also features frozen foods, bakery, and gourmet shops.
Gourmet shop visitors will find an assortment of jams and jellies, fudge, relishes, pickles, mustards, mixes and pasta in addition to some new items including Snickerdoodle scones, gingerbread cake, lemon sauce, raspberry chocolate ice cream topping, apple butter and “s’ mores” Halloween cookies.
Homemade cinnamon rolls, fruit-filled pies, cookies, and specialty bread including popular Swedish rye will be available at the bakery shop.
Visitors to the Review’s “Frozen Food Shop” will find the popular “Red Delicious” ham loaves, cheese tortellini soup, apple dumplings, lasagna for two and new this year are the Swedish Meatballs.
“Members grow, pick and prepare produce items,” Nodine said. “They handcraft jar toppers; test recipes; decorate the buildings and meet en masse to make noodles, ham loaves, dumplings, and mixes.”
For more information, call the church at 309- 937-2018.