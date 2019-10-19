MOLINE — The Iron Sharpens Iron Conference for Women is meant to refresh and renew the women who attend.
That’s what Roy Abbott, founder of Focal Point Ministries (FPM), believes will happen during the one-day conference Saturday, Nov. 2, at Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St., Moline.
Abbott was instrumental in organizing the first local event for women in 2013. He also organized the first Iron Sharpens Iron Conference for Men in this area in 2008. Both conferences are sponsored by Focal Point Ministries.
“Several years ago, and after 25 or 30 conferences for men in the area, we began to hear from some of the wives and many of their husbands that the women would also like to have a one-day equipping conference similar to the men’s events,” Abbott said.
He enlisted the help of his wife, Kim Abbott, and the couple’s daughter, Christine Johnson, Clinton, Iowa, along with Michele Bonde, Clinton, office administrator of FPM.
The group researched who was speaking to the hearts of women, Abbott said.
“We looked at who was speaking with relevance to women today,” he said, “and we began to look at women’s concerns in life whether it be mothering, being a Godly wife, purity and other areas that might be of interest to women.”
Keynote speakers at the 2019 Conference are Vicki Courtney, Austin, Texas; and Allison Allen, Franklin, Tenn.
Kim Abbott said she believed the two speakers would address the concerns of contemporary women.
Both Courtney and Allen are renowned speakers and authors. Courtney's focus is on parenting, while Allen helps women tell their story, Abbott said.
“Buried deep within a woman is a God-given, God-ordained desire to succeed in life, to live life passionately; above mediocrity, and to make a difference in her world,” Abbott said.
“We refer to the upcoming conference as an ‘equipping conference’ because we don’t’ want it to be an isolated event, but we want to provide women with tools and resources for year-round Biblical living,” she said.
Cost of the conference for women, ages 13 and older, is $57 with advance registration of groups of 10 or more, by Oct. 23. The price includes lunch. The individual registration rate is $67 per person. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the conference to begin at 8:30 and conclude at 4 p.m.
Reservations for the conference can be made at local churches in the Quad-Cities and surrounding area; by calling the Abbott's at 563-249-0110; or online at www.focalpointministries.net. Women also may register at the event on Nov. 2 at a cost of $72 per person. Student prices are $40 for whenever they register.
In addition to the different seminars, including special sessions for teens, the conference will offer worship time, exhibits and resources.
“The two keynote speakers and each of the different seminars are uniquely designed with each woman in mind,” Abbott said. “Whatever season of life, whatever joys and struggles you are experiencing, God has answers and His faithfulness will be evident through each experience of the day.”
Seminars include:
- Desert Blessings: Discovering the Unexpected Gifts of a Dry Season.
- Eat/Live/Thrive – Discover Your Best Body and Health.
- A Woman’s Heart – From Longing to Fulfillment.
- Slaying the Giant of Fear, Releasing the Roar of Breakthrough.
- Brave Moms, Brave Kids – A Battle plan for Raising Heroes.
- Through It All (for young women ages 13-18).
- Your Husband Has Secrets.
- Love Wins!
- Rest Assured – Recovery for Weary Souls.
- The Body Battle (for young women ages 13-18).
- Prayer in Motion.
- Fearlessness, Focus and Fire.
- Living in Freedom.
- Fledge: Launching Your Kids Without Losing Your Mind.