Pete Davidson, left, Linda Davidson and Karen Staes are ready to taste test treats for the annual Willard School and Salem Lutheran Church ice cream social and barbecue fundraiser. The community is invited to the event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th St., Moline. The menu items include barbecue sandwiches, chips, beans, applesauce, beverage, ice cream, pie and cake for a $7 donation. There also will be a hot dog meal available for $4. All proceeds benefit Willard School in Moline.
