GENESEO — As a college student, Geneseo's Morgan Sarber dreamed of working at an opera house or with a symphony orchestra, but after a scholarship fell through she had to change her tune.
She was recently named director of worship and music at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo.
“This path, like so many of God’s plans, was thrown at me quite unexpectedly,” she said. “In college, my goal was to work at an opera house or symphony orchestra. But in our classes, we also study church music, music law and music administration, among other things.”
She became an intern at First Lutheran in January intending to attend graduate school in the fall to study communication.
“As it turns out, my scholarship did not go through, and I was left with the opportunity to apply for this job full time,” she said.
“I love being able to help people of all ages be able to worship God through music,” Sarber said. “Sometimes during services, I look out during a song and see such peaceful smiles, and it reminds me why I’m doing this.”
She has roots at First Lutheran but said during her childhood, she did not attend church.
“My mother’s family was Catholic, so several times a year I would attend mass with my uncle," Sarber said. "My father’s grandmother was Methodist, and for several years I attended church with her on Sundays.”
When Sarber was in seventh grade, she was invited to sing at First Lutheran in Geneseo, “and well, I never left,” she said. “I was baptized at First Lutheran in 2010, confirmed the same year and have continued to be active in music here throughout college.”
As director of worship and music, Sarber’s responsibilities include directing the bell choir, sanctuary choir and three praise teams. She also leads children’s music during Faithtime, the after-school program on Wednesdays, and coordinates volunteers for worship.
Creating a safe environment for children to be able to learn and have fun is something Sarber feels strongly about.
“When we create these environments, we help create memories that last a lifetime, and we help create a connection to the church,” she said.
Sarber assembles the church's weekly bulletin with the help of other staff members. She also directs the church’s summer music camp.
Services at First Lutheran are at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.