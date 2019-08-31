EAST MOLINE — It will be “all hands on deck” for the opening ceremonies of the Family Life Center on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the East Moline campus of Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St.
Everyone involved in the church will step up to welcome the entire community to the day of celebration.
It all begins with a combined worship service and banner breaking at 10:30 a.m. in the new gymnasium. A variety of worship music will be provided by different groups within the church.
After lunch in the Fellowship Hall, there will be an open house in the new facility including:
• A ministry fair to explain church ministries, activities for the coming year and a sign-up for volunteer opportunities.
• Guided tours of the New Family Life Center and existing church building.
• Games, including pickleball and nine square.
• Regular and Sunday activities include the French-speaking service from 1:30 to 3 p.m., bluegrass music from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Dulcimer music from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be time to listen and learn to play.
Finger-food refreshments will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, and dancing and music by The Night People featuring George Smith from 6 to 9 p.m. will conclude the festivities.
The Rev. Dr. Roger Perry is the lead pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, which has the East Moline campus as well as the Silvis Campus at 1301 2nd Ave. His wife, the Rev. Joye Perry, is an associate pastor and serves the Silvis Campus.
Construction of the $3.4 million, 18,227-square-foot Family Life Center began in July of last year. The facility, connected to the main church by an enclosed climate-controlled walkway, houses a full-size gymnasium with a stage, the second-floor walking track, meeting rooms, a catering kitchen and the East Moline Food Pantry, which previously was located in the main church building.
“For all the years we have had the food pantry at our church we have worked out of small rooms and cramped spaces," Joye Perry said. "Now, we will have space to make the food pantry run more efficiently and with adequate space for storage. Supplies and other items to be offered will be arranged so clients can easily see what is available, and they will be able to choose what is a blessing to their families.”
“In our present building, handicap entrances and ramps were a great distance from our actual food pantry ministry area,” she said. “Now, the food pantry will have its own ground-level street entrance for all clients and volunteers.”
She said last year the food pantry served an average of 316 households per month, and this year that number had increased to 376 households per month.
The entirely handicap-accessible building is described as a multi-purpose space, and the gymnasium can be used for faith-based sports programs as well as to host large gatherings.
The gym and walking track open doors of opportunities for new ministries in recreational sports, Joye Perry said.
“Often in today’s culture, our Christian education opportunities for children, youth and adults conflict with sports teams’ games and practices," she said. "I dream of a day when families can experience recreational sports like basketball and soccer for kids and youth at the church so that families don’t have those conflicts in their family schedule. They can come to the church and participate fully in both.”
At their groundbreaking in July of last year, the congregation began that event with a huge prayer circle of church members surrounding the staked-out area in the church yard and the prayer time concluded with the group praying the Lord’s Prayer together.
“The church leadership made a commitment to not have one event in the new Family Life Center without first having a special prayer time together,” Joye Perry said. “Many adults, youth and children have written prayers and we spent time again praying together. A few Sundays ago, after the 10:34 a.m. morning worship hour was complete, we gathered together and made a huge prayer circle in the newly-completed gym. We were praying and singing songs of praise and thanksgiving. Prayers were lifted up asking God’s guidance for the future ministries, and for all of the financial needs that are yet ahead.”
“It’s amazing what God has done in this one year,” she said. “There have been so many challenges with parking, street construction, weather issues, water issues, but God has been faithful through it all."
The Rev. Roger Perry, lead pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, said, “The intent is to offer the building as a disaster center if and when the need arises. We are very serious about reaching out to help the community and have been doing so for years. This new facility will help us to expand our efforts and, hopefully, draw others who will want to help as well.”
The pastor went on to say, “When dreams become reality, it is because of a great deal of prayer and a tenacious fortitude in overcoming distractions, discouragement, and opposition. It requires solid investment and dedication. It requires constant prayer.”
With the official opening the Family Life Center, Perry said, “Through it all, we have moved from praying for the dream to living the dream.”