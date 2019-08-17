GENESEO — “Grace in Action” embodies James 2:17, which reads, “Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”
After their regular 8 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Aug. 25, the congregation at Grace United Methodist Church, in Geneseo, will spread out into the community to do good deeds as part of their "Grace in Action" community outreach project.
Anyone in the community who would like to be part of “Grace in Action” is welcome to join the group by meeting at the church, 318 North Center St., before or after the 8 a.m. worship.
Groups and individuals will be at various locations in Geneseo from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., working on a variety of projects. Some people will remain at the church, working on avenues of serving others ranging from filling “cleaning kits” to making “ugly” quilts.
A team of church “missionaries” will offer a free car wash at Sam’s Car Wash on East Chicago St. Some people will visit homes of elderly, helping with small repairs, and others will do yard work.
Another planned project is to install smoke detectors in some area homes, which is a team effort coordinated with the church and Rebuilding Together – Henry County.
The community outreach offers the means for people of all ages to be involved in “showing grace.”
Church member Joy Dwyer will lead the “cleaning kits” project and will enlist the help of the children from the church in filling 5-gallon plastic buckets with cleaning items including detergent, trash bags, insect repellent, cleaning towels, air fresheners, dust masks and work gloves. The buckets will be taken to the Methodist Relief Supply Warehouse near Springfield and then distributed wherever needed.
The idea for the Sunday originated with the Rev. Mark Graham, who serves as co-pastor at Grace Church with his wife, the Rev. Melva England.
“Our faith that is modeled by Jesus and practiced by His disciples is shown by our actions,” he said. “Our mission statement at Grace Church is to show God’s love, and it states, “To passionately follow Jesus Christ and bring others to know God’s love.”
Nancy Koster, who serves as chairman of the evangelism committee that is spearheading “Grace in Action” efforts, said another team would work on a construction project underway at the Atkinson-Geneseo Food Pantry.
“We also will be involved in cleaning up flower beds through town,” she said, and added, “Our hope is that our Geneseo community will experience the love of God through our kind acts.”
Outreach services include making and delivering greeting cards, preparing and delivering plates of cookies, and leading devotions at local nursing homes and retirement villages.
“We are hoping our service to others on ‘Grace in Action’ will result in goodwill throughout the community," Graham said.
The “Grace in Action” day will conclude with a picnic meal at Richmond Hill Park, shelters Nos. 6 and 7.