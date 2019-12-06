Geneseo Women's Connnection disbanding after half a century

Friendships were formed at those gatherings, and Ford said some of those friendships are still vibrant to this day. "We may not have met going to different churches, but because of Christian Women’s Club, our paths crossed, and I am so grateful 50 years later,” she said.

The Christian Women’s Club also is responsible for training Ford for leadership in many other areas, she said. She began by being a table hostess at the meetings, and she went on to become chair of the group, and later a speaker for Stonecroft Ministries, which is the umbrella for Women’s Connection.

Ford traced the history of the ministry to when it began 150 years ago in Washington state. Helen Baughs’ husband came home from work and told his wife that an employee’s mother had died, and the woman had asked him how she could know that her mother was in heaven.

He suggested that he and his wife invite some of the ladies from the bank to their home and share the Gospel and how to know they are going to heaven through Jesus Christ, Ford said. “I will be forever grateful for that beginning of Christian Women’s Clubs and for the club coming to Geneseo," she said.

