GENESEO — If you are the newest pastor in Geneseo, be prepared to be invited to give the message at the annual Community Thanksgiving Service.
The Rev. Dustin Largent, who was called in April to serve as pastor at Atkinson Congregational Church, will deliver the message at this year’s service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at First United Methodist Church, 302 North State St., Geneseo.
Largent’s message is entitled “10 Percent Thankful,” and is about an encounter found in Luke 17:11-19 where 10 men who are healed by Jesus of their leprosy and only one of them returns to Jesus to thank Him.
“What kept others from returning to thank Jesus?” he said. “What’s the message in that scripture for us today? It should be fun to unpack this passage together in anticipation of Thanksgiving.”
Geneseo Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda will give the welcome and share a short message. A mix of contemporary and traditional music will be provided by members of a combined choir made up of choir members representing area churches.
All area residents are welcome, and a pie and coffee fellowship will be held after the service.
“This service is about our community coming together as a whole, regardless of our faith tradition, to worship and show our thanks for the blessings we have received and will receive,” said the Rev. Steve Palm, pastor at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church and president of the Geneseo Ministerial Association.
You have free articles remaining.
He shared the tradition that has developed in the community service that the newest clergy member in the community is invited to deliver the message.
“It’s a ‘baptism by fire,’” he said. “We welcome the pastor to Geneseo and immediately put him or her to work. I had this privilege in 2014.”
Palm had been in Geneseo for just six months when he gave the message and said he sensed a warm reception
“It also was an opportunity to meet the people from other churches,” he said. “It’s easy to meet the pastors, but it takes time to get to know their people. I think that this opportunity creates a strong sense that we pastors are not only the shepherds of a single flock, but we are, collectively, shepherds in Geneseo.”
Largent said he considered it a “privilege anytime I am given an opportunity to share the incredible message of Jesus. It has also provided an opportunity to meet other pastors in the area.”
Any financial gifts contributed at the service will benefit the Geneseo Ministerial Association to support GMA’s ministries in the community. Checks should be made payable to GMA.
The annual service is sponsored by the Geneseo Ministerial Association, which includes St. Malachy’s, First United Methodist, Grace United Methodist, First Lutheran, Geneseo Evangelical Free, First Congregational United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian, Holy Trinity and the Karen Fellowship, and First Baptist, all in Geneseo, and the Atkinson Congregational Church.