GENESEO — When Claire Yerkey began her studies at the University of Illinois in 2015, she fully intended to become an elementary school teacher after graduating from college.
Those plans changed when Yerkey studied abroad in Costa Rica in 2017. She graduated from the University of Illinois in May with a degree in elementary education with a concentration in Spanish. Rather than begin her career in a classroom in the United States, Yerkey has chosen to join iEDGE (International Evangelism Discipleship Growth Experience) Navigators, which are teams made up of recent college graduates in their early to mid-20s. They invest two years in an international ministry training experience on university campuses abroad.
On Nov. 1, the team will leave for Costa Rica to begin their goal of expanding Jesus’ Kingdom by engaging with university students in life-to-life discipleship.
It is up to the five team members to raise enough funds to finance their trip and time in Puerto Rico.
That includes paying their living expenses and ministry funds which Yerkey estimates will cost about $98.000 for the two years. She is hoping area residents will help finance her ministry to share God’s love with other young people in that country. Donations may be sent to and checks should be made payable to The Navigators and mailed to Claire Yerkey, 1024 Willow Dr., Geneseo, IL 61254. Contributions can be made on an annual basis, monthly or by a one-time donation.
Her personal experience in Costa Rica sparked her interest in joining the Navigators team.
“Ever since I studied abroad in Costa Rica, my heart has grown to deeply care for the Latin American people and culture,” she said. “My bilingual, Spanish-English, student-teaching experience from junior and senior year in Champaign-Urbana have strengthened that love and desire to serve the people of Latin America.”
Between the skills she has acquired from her involvement in the collegiate Navigators and her training in bilingual education, she has decided to take this next step of faith to serve the Lord in launching a campus ministry in Puerto Rico.
She and the other 4 team members will be pioneering on a multi-campus ministry and serving to pioneer a country-wide Navigator presence in Puerto Rico and Yerkey said, “To most Puerto Rican students, reading the Bible for themselves is an entirely foreign concept, but many of them desire to move forward in their faith once they read the word of the Bible themselves and understand how to have a relationship with God.”
“I, along with my four team members, will be meeting students and building relationships in Spanish and striving to have a reciprocal learning relationship with the Puerto Ricans in a mentorship ministry,” she said.
Yerkey’s faith journey began in childhood when she attended Concordia Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Geneseo.
“We always had a project to send financial support to missionaries for vacation Bible School,” she said. “The concept of being in a foreign country and sharing the Gospel was always very intriguing to me…It was an adventure with a purpose of high importance.”
She said she has always loved reading, and specifically reading books about characters going to new places.
“While they were exploring the new lands and cultures, they were always there with a mission or a high purpose; all of which helped them grow as a person and clarified who they were,” she said.
It was Yerkey’s older sister, Allison Yerkey, who introduced her to the Navigators when she went off to college.
“Allison was involved with their collegiate ministry and took me to one of their events in my freshman year,” she said. "I was intrigued by how they valued studying the Bible and the drive they all had to know God more, to share their experience and understandings of God with others, and to guide others along the path that they were living and committed to. The way they talked about God, it was founded on passages and truths of the scriptures. From reading and knowing the scriptures, they saw a clear light of applicability to their own lives and took action from the faith that they held dear.”
“They had a relationship with God and they were pursuing growth in the relationship because they understood in their hearts and minds that the Gospel transforms every part of lives and that transforming power made a huge impression on me, so I kept going to find out how I could have that too.”
“I believe our team can also make an impression on the students we will meet in Puerto Rico by sharing the relationship we have with God,” she said.